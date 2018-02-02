JUST IN
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.

BSE: 523586 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE826B01018
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 231.00 -7.90
(-3.31%)
OPEN

242.90

 HIGH

248.55

 LOW

224.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd

Sushil Jain is the Chairman & Managing Director of the Indian Toners and Developers Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is mainly engaged Manufacturing of Toners for Photocopiers and also Developers of Photocopiers.During the year 2001 the company's total turnover increased by 7.9% compared to previous year turnover of Rs.2558 lacs. This slight increase was due to tough competit...> More

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   304
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 117.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.07 27.35 6.29
Other Income 1.04 0.31 235.48
Total Income 30.12 27.66 8.89
Total Expenses 22.36 21.49 4.05
Operating Profit 7.75 6.17 25.61
Net Profit 6.12 3.67 66.76
Equity Capital 13.16 8.06 -
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47
Dai-ichi Karkari 433.80 0.66 323.18
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00
Valiant Organics 812.35 -0.93 295.70
Indo Amines 89.15 -2.41 293.48
Poddar Pigments 271.90 -3.50 288.49
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 24.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.05
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.72% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -21.32% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -29.95% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -20.73% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 43.79% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 149.46% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 224.00
248.55
Week Low/High 220.00
259.00
Month Low/High 220.00
297.00
YEAR Low/High 143.00
345.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
345.00

