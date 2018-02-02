You are here » Home
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 523586
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE826B01018
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
231.00
|
-7.90
(-3.31%)
|
OPEN
242.90
|
HIGH
248.55
|
LOW
224.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|242.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|238.90
|VOLUME
|13966
|52-Week high
|344.70
|52-Week low
|143.00
|P/E
|14.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|304
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|225.00
|Sell Qty
|246.00
|OPEN
|242.90
|CLOSE
|238.90
|VOLUME
|13966
|52-Week high
|344.70
|52-Week low
|143.00
|P/E
|14.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|304
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|225.00
|Sell Qty
|246.00
About Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd
Sushil Jain is the Chairman & Managing Director of the Indian Toners and Developers Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is mainly engaged Manufacturing of Toners for Photocopiers and also Developers of Photocopiers.During the year 2001 the company's total turnover increased by 7.9% compared to previous year turnover of Rs.2558 lacs. This slight increase was due to tough competit...> More
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.07
|27.35
|6.29
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.31
|235.48
|Total Income
|30.12
|27.66
|8.89
|Total Expenses
|22.36
|21.49
|4.05
|Operating Profit
|7.75
|6.17
|25.61
|Net Profit
|6.12
|3.67
|66.76
|Equity Capital
|13.16
|8.06
| -
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-21.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-29.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-20.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|43.79%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|149.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|224.00
|
|248.55
|Week Low/High
|220.00
|
|259.00
|Month Low/High
|220.00
|
|297.00
|YEAR Low/High
|143.00
|
|345.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|345.00
