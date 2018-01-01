JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » IndiaNivesh Ltd

IndiaNivesh Ltd.

BSE: 501700 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE131H01028
BSE LIVE 12:52 | 12 Mar 36.15 0.10
(0.28%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.15

 LOW

36.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IndiaNivesh Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.05
VOLUME 3600
52-Week high 53.60
52-Week low 33.95
P/E 3615.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 137
Buy Price 36.05
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 36.10
CLOSE 36.05
VOLUME 3600
52-Week high 53.60
52-Week low 33.95
P/E 3615.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 137
Buy Price 36.05
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About IndiaNivesh Ltd.

IndiaNivesh Ltd

IndiaNivesh Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931. The company provides a wide range of services that includes Stressed Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities Broking, Commodities and Currency Broking, Insurance Broking, Depository Services, Wealth Management and various other financial products. The company has established its strong presence all across India. In a short span of tim...> More

IndiaNivesh Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   137
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3615.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IndiaNivesh Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.34 0.37 262.16
Other Income 0.12 0.19 -36.84
Total Income 1.46 0.56 160.71
Total Expenses 0.22 0.17 29.41
Operating Profit 1.24 0.38 226.32
Net Profit -0.04 0.29 -113.79
Equity Capital 3.78 3.78 -
> More on IndiaNivesh Ltd Financials Results

IndiaNivesh Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vibrant Glo. Cap 63.90 -0.08 146.39
India Home 102.00 -0.54 145.66
Shreekrishna Bio 141.40 -4.97 139.28
IndiaNivesh 36.15 0.28 136.65
LKP Securities 18.60 1.09 136.15
Dhanleela Invest 28.25 -1.05 133.76
Dhyana Finstock 135.30 -9.98 127.59
> More on IndiaNivesh Ltd Peer Group

IndiaNivesh Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.45
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.91
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.67
> More on IndiaNivesh Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IndiaNivesh Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.43% NA 0.02% -0.91%
1 Month 0.14% NA -1.59% -0.88%
3 Month -25.85% NA 1.58% 0.95%
6 Month -21.92% NA 4.96% 4.31%
1 Year -3.98% NA 16.61% 16.09%
3 Year -18.21% NA 16.67% 18.35%

IndiaNivesh Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.10
36.15
Week Low/High 34.60
36.15
Month Low/High 33.95
37.00
YEAR Low/High 33.95
54.00
All TIME Low/High 29.46
87.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for IndiaNivesh: