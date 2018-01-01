IndiaNivesh Ltd.
|BSE: 501700
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE131H01028
|BSE LIVE 12:52 | 12 Mar
|36.15
|
0.10
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.15
|
LOW
36.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IndiaNivesh Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.05
|VOLUME
|3600
|52-Week high
|53.60
|52-Week low
|33.95
|P/E
|3615.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|137
|Buy Price
|36.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About IndiaNivesh Ltd.
IndiaNivesh Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931. The company provides a wide range of services that includes Stressed Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities Broking, Commodities and Currency Broking, Insurance Broking, Depository Services, Wealth Management and various other financial products. The company has established its strong presence all across India. In a short span of tim...> More
IndiaNivesh Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|137
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3615.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.06
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.95
IndiaNivesh Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.34
|0.37
|262.16
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84
|Total Income
|1.46
|0.56
|160.71
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.17
|29.41
|Operating Profit
|1.24
|0.38
|226.32
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|0.29
|-113.79
|Equity Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|-
IndiaNivesh Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vibrant Glo. Cap
|63.90
|-0.08
|146.39
|India Home
|102.00
|-0.54
|145.66
|Shreekrishna Bio
|141.40
|-4.97
|139.28
|IndiaNivesh
|36.15
|0.28
|136.65
|LKP Securities
|18.60
|1.09
|136.15
|Dhanleela Invest
|28.25
|-1.05
|133.76
|Dhyana Finstock
|135.30
|-9.98
|127.59
IndiaNivesh Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IndiaNivesh Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.43%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|0.14%
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-25.85%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-21.92%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-3.98%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-18.21%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.35%
IndiaNivesh Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.10
|
|36.15
|Week Low/High
|34.60
|
|36.15
|Month Low/High
|33.95
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.95
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|29.46
|
|87.00
