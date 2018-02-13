Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The company is based in Mumbai, India. In 2000, the company proposed to transfer 17,28,000 shares held by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Tra...> More