Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.
|BSE: 501298
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE620D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
12:53 | 12 Mar
|
1205.00
|
5.00
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
1205.00
|
HIGH
1205.00
|
LOW
1205.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1200.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1499.00
|52-Week low
|1126.30
|P/E
|35.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211
|Buy Price
|1205.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|1240.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1205.00
|CLOSE
|1200.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1499.00
|52-Week low
|1126.30
|P/E
|35.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211
|Buy Price
|1205.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|1240.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
In 2000, the company proposed to transfer 17,28,000 shares held by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Tra...> More
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-7.31%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-11.92%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-5.49%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-7.45%
|NA
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|45.36%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.30%
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1205.00
|
|1205.00
|Week Low/High
|1190.00
|
|1239.00
|Month Low/High
|1190.00
|
|1300.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1126.30
|
|1499.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.67
|
|1499.00
