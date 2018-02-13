JUST IN
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.

BSE: 501298 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE620D01011
BSE LIVE 12:53 | 12 Mar 1205.00 5.00
(0.42%)
OPEN

1205.00

 HIGH

1205.00

 LOW

1205.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The company is based in Mumbai, India. In 2000, the company proposed to transfer 17,28,000 shares held by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Tra...> More

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   211
EPS - TTM () [*S] 34.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   225.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 201.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.81 2.44 -66.8
Other Income -
Total Income 0.81 2.44 -66.8
Total Expenses 0.11 0.14 -21.43
Operating Profit 0.71 2.3 -69.13
Net Profit 0.71 1.87 -62.03
Equity Capital 1.75 1.75 -
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indl. Inv. Trust 102.40 -4.97 230.91
Arman Financial 330.00 1.29 228.36
Dee Kartavya Fin 90.10 4.16 217.50
Indl.& Prud.Inv. 1205.00 0.42 210.88
Nahar Capital 125.75 -1.41 210.51
Maha Rashtra Apx 147.40 -5.00 208.57
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.89
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.41
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.07% NA -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -7.31% NA -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -11.92% NA 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month -5.49% NA 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year -7.45% NA 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year 45.36% NA 16.59% 18.30%

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1205.00
1205.00
Week Low/High 1190.00
1239.00
Month Low/High 1190.00
1300.00
YEAR Low/High 1126.30
1499.00
All TIME Low/High 16.67
1499.00

