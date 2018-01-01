JUST IN
Indo Amines Ltd.

BSE: 524648 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE760F01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 89.15 -2.20
(-2.41%)
OPEN

91.00

 HIGH

92.90

 LOW

89.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo Amines Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 91.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 91.35
VOLUME 4912
52-Week high 144.90
52-Week low 65.40
P/E 20.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 293
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indo Amines Ltd.

Indo Amines Ltd

Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971. IAL manufacture Fatty Amines (i...> More

Indo Amines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   293
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Indo Amines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 92.9 68 36.62
Other Income 0.21 0.42 -50
Total Income 93.11 68.43 36.07
Total Expenses 82.95 61.56 34.75
Operating Profit 10.16 6.86 48.1
Net Profit 2.3 2.83 -18.73
Equity Capital 32.92 32.92 -
> More on Indo Amines Ltd Financials Results

Indo Amines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00
Valiant Organics 812.35 -0.93 295.70
Indo Amines 89.15 -2.41 293.48
Poddar Pigments 271.90 -3.50 288.49
Pondy Oxides 486.05 -2.62 271.22
Sr.Rayala.Hypo 150.50 -1.05 233.12
> More on Indo Amines Ltd Peer Group

Indo Amines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.19
> More on Indo Amines Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indo Amines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.60% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.81% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 322.51% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo Amines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.00
92.90
Week Low/High 88.20
99.00
Month Low/High 88.20
111.00
YEAR Low/High 65.40
145.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
145.00

