Indo Amines Ltd

Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971. IAL manufacture Fatty Amines (i...> More