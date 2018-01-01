Indo Amines Ltd.
|BSE: 524648
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE760F01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|89.15
|
-2.20
(-2.41%)
|
OPEN
91.00
|
HIGH
92.90
|
LOW
89.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indo Amines Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|91.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.35
|VOLUME
|4912
|52-Week high
|144.90
|52-Week low
|65.40
|P/E
|20.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|293
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indo Amines Ltd.
Indo Amines Limited (IAL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. IAL is promoted by joining of promoters to TECHNO GROUP and UNIVERSAL GROUP. The promoters of TECHNO GROUP are experienced in the field of manufacturing OLEOCHEMICALS since 1982 and promoters of UNIVERSAL GROUP are in the business of marketing chemicals since 1971. IAL manufacture Fatty Amines (i...> More
Indo Amines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|293
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.30
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Indo Amines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|92.9
|68
|36.62
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.42
|-50
|Total Income
|93.11
|68.43
|36.07
|Total Expenses
|82.95
|61.56
|34.75
|Operating Profit
|10.16
|6.86
|48.1
|Net Profit
|2.3
|2.83
|-18.73
|Equity Capital
|32.92
|32.92
|-
Indo Amines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kanoria Chem.
|71.75
|-1.03
|313.55
|Indian Toners
|231.00
|-3.31
|304.00
|Valiant Organics
|812.35
|-0.93
|295.70
|Indo Amines
|89.15
|-2.41
|293.48
|Poddar Pigments
|271.90
|-3.50
|288.49
|Pondy Oxides
|486.05
|-2.62
|271.22
|Sr.Rayala.Hypo
|150.50
|-1.05
|233.12
Indo Amines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indo Amines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.60%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.81%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|322.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo Amines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.00
|
|92.90
|Week Low/High
|88.20
|
|99.00
|Month Low/High
|88.20
|
|111.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.40
|
|145.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|145.00
