Indo Asia Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530747
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE807A01010
|BSE 14:42 | 05 Jan
|Indo Asia Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indo Asia Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.18
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.41
|52-Week low
|2.61
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|4.15
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indo Asia Finance Ltd.
Indo Asian Finance was incorporated in 1990 with the objects of engaging into hire-purchase, leasing, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, forex service, dealing in primary market investment and fixed deposits. Since inception the company has been continuously making profits in its operations and from 1992-93 declering dividends to its shareholders without a break. The company was started w...> More
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliance For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.1
|-40
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.14
|-57.14
|Total Expenses
|0.39
|0.4
|-2.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.33
|-0.26
|-26.92
|Net Profit
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-17.14
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
|-
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Darjeeling Ropew
|12.55
|-1.95
|3.83
|Rajputana Invest
|12.26
|4.97
|3.78
|Kiduja India
|21.85
|-0.23
|3.76
|Disha Resources
|5.11
|-4.49
|3.74
|Indo Asia Financ
|4.15
|-0.72
|3.74
|Kreon Finnancial
|3.72
|0.00
|3.74
|G K Consultants
|7.00
|0.00
|3.72
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.15
|
|4.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.15
|YEAR Low/High
|2.61
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|19.00
