Indo Asia Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530747 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE807A01010
BSE 14:42 | 05 Jan Indo Asia Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo Asia Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.18
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.41
52-Week low 2.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 4.15
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indo Asia Finance Ltd.

Indo Asia Finance Ltd

Indo Asian Finance was incorporated in 1990 with the objects of engaging into hire-purchase, leasing, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, forex service, dealing in primary market investment and fixed deposits. Since inception the company has been continuously making profits in its operations and from 1992-93 declering dividends to its shareholders without a break. The company was started w...> More

Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.1 -40
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.06 0.14 -57.14
Total Expenses 0.39 0.4 -2.5
Operating Profit -0.33 -0.26 -26.92
Net Profit -0.41 -0.35 -17.14
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
Rajputana Invest 12.26 4.97 3.78
Kiduja India 21.85 -0.23 3.76
Disha Resources 5.11 -4.49 3.74
Indo Asia Financ 4.15 -0.72 3.74
Kreon Finnancial 3.72 0.00 3.74
G K Consultants 7.00 0.00 3.72
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.18
Indo Asia Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo Asia Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.15
4.15
Week Low/High 0.00
4.15
Month Low/High 0.00
4.15
YEAR Low/High 2.61
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
19.00

