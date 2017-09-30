You are here » Home
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd.
|BSE: 531674
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE559F01016
|
BSE
16:00 | 05 May
|
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.35
|CLOSE
|10.40
|VOLUME
|409
|52-Week high
|10.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd.
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'95, Indo-Asian Housing Corporation was promoted by P Sreenivasa Iyengar, D Ranga Prasad and P V R Iyengar and associates, having experience in the fields of civil construction, real estate development, finance and administration.
After incorporation, the company acquired the business of Asian Housing Corporation, a partnership firm owned by one of the promoters, which was c...> More
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - Financial Results
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - Peer Group
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.35
|
|10.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.40
|All TIME Low/High
|5.32
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Indo-Asian Food & Commodities: