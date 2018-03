Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Indo Borax and Chemicals Limited (IBCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of chemicals. Its product portfolio includes BORIC ACID (Tech. Grade) Powder, BORIC ACID (Tech. Grade) Granular, Boric Acid ( I. P.), Borax Decahydrate Granular and Borax Decahydrate Crystal. The Companys plant is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its BORIC ACID (Tech...> More