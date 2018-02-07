JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indo-City Infotech Ltd

Indo-City Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 532100 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE456B01014
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 4.81 -0.09
(-1.84%)
OPEN

4.81

 HIGH

4.81

 LOW

4.81
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo-City Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.81
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 5.64
52-Week low 1.99
P/E 48.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.81
Sell Qty 400.00
OPEN 4.81
CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 5.64
52-Week low 1.99
P/E 48.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.81
Sell Qty 400.00

About Indo-City Infotech Ltd.

Indo-City Infotech Ltd

Indo-City Infotech Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a rapidly expanding Mumbai based Software Company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Indo-City Infotech is marching ahead beyond the current scenario in the line of Infotech by embarking its own way in India and Abroad. It has ambition to achieve a milestone by putting different flag in the sector of total...> More

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.24 0.23 439.13
Other Income 0.03 0.04 -25
Total Income 1.27 0.26 388.46
Total Expenses 1.22 0.27 351.85
Operating Profit 0.05 -0.01 600
Net Profit 0.04 -0.02 300
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
> More on Indo-City Infotech Ltd Financials Results

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Step Two Corp. 10.00 0.00 5.05
GCM Commodity 6.78 9.53 5.04
Intercon. Leas. 15.40 0.00 5.01
Indo-City Info. 4.81 -1.84 5.00
Jindal Leasefin 16.50 3.13 4.97
Madhusudan Sec. 5.71 -4.99 4.97
S T Services 9.95 -4.97 4.97
> More on Indo-City Infotech Ltd Peer Group

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.02
> More on Indo-City Infotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.69% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 130.14% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 50.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo-City Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.81
4.81
Week Low/High 4.81
5.00
Month Low/High 4.81
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.99
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.64
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indo-City Infotech: