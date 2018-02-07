Indo-City Infotech Ltd.
About Indo-City Infotech Ltd.
Indo-City Infotech Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a rapidly expanding Mumbai based Software Company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Indo-City Infotech is marching ahead beyond the current scenario in the line of Infotech by embarking its own way in India and Abroad. It has ambition to achieve a milestone by putting different flag in the sector of total...> More
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|48.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.24
|0.23
|439.13
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Total Income
|1.27
|0.26
|388.46
|Total Expenses
|1.22
|0.27
|351.85
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|-0.01
|600
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.02
|300
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
|-
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Step Two Corp.
|10.00
|0.00
|5.05
|GCM Commodity
|6.78
|9.53
|5.04
|Intercon. Leas.
|15.40
|0.00
|5.01
|Indo-City Info.
|4.81
|-1.84
|5.00
|Jindal Leasefin
|16.50
|3.13
|4.97
|Madhusudan Sec.
|5.71
|-4.99
|4.97
|S T Services
|9.95
|-4.97
|4.97
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|130.14%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|50.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo-City Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.81
|
|4.81
|Week Low/High
|4.81
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.81
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.99
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.64
|
|80.00
