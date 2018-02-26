You are here » Home
Indo Credit Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 526887
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE147D01015
|
BSE
10:13 | 30 Jan
|
Indo Credit Capital Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indo Credit Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.69
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.53
|52-Week low
|0.66
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|373.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.66
|CLOSE
|0.69
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.53
|52-Week low
|0.66
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|373.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indo Credit Capital Ltd.
Indo Credit Capital Ltd
Indo Credit Capital Ltd was incorporated as a Public Company on November 11, 1993 under the name of Indo Credit and Investment Company Limited, thereafter, changed into Indo Credit Capital Limited on September 22, 1994. Its Registered Office situated at Ahmedabad.
The Company objective to carry on the business or profession and to act as merchant bankers, advisor to the issue, managers to the i...> More
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Financial Results
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Peer Group
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-50.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|24.53%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo Credit Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.66
|
|0.66
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.66
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.66
|YEAR Low/High
|0.66
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.51
|
|22.00
Quick Links for Indo Credit Capital: