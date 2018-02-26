JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indo Credit Capital Ltd

Indo Credit Capital Ltd.

BSE: 526887 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE147D01015
BSE 10:13 | 30 Jan Indo Credit Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo Credit Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.69
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.53
52-Week low 0.66
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.66
Buy Qty 373.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.66
CLOSE 0.69
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.53
52-Week low 0.66
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.66
Buy Qty 373.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Indo Credit Capital Ltd.

Indo Credit Capital Ltd

Indo Credit Capital Ltd was incorporated as a Public Company on November 11, 1993 under the name of Indo Credit and Investment Company Limited, thereafter, changed into Indo Credit Capital Limited on September 22, 1994. Its Registered Office situated at Ahmedabad. The Company objective to carry on the business or profession and to act as merchant bankers, advisor to the issue, managers to the i...> More

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.04 -25
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Net Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Equity Capital 7.23 7.23 -
> More on Indo Credit Capital Ltd Financials Results

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
> More on Indo Credit Capital Ltd Peer Group

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 79.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.33
> More on Indo Credit Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -50.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 24.53% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo Credit Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.66
0.66
Week Low/High 0.00
0.66
Month Low/High 0.00
0.66
YEAR Low/High 0.66
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.51
22.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indo Credit Capital: