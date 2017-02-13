Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.
|BSE: 524458
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE319N01019
|BSE 14:37 | 09 Feb
|Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.51
|VOLUME
|33
|52-Week high
|12.51
|52-Week low
|6.23
|P/E
|28.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|12.51
|Buy Qty
|67.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.
Rinku Polychem (RPL) was incorporated on 11 Jul.'90 as a private limited company to manufacture textile auxiliaries. It was converted into a public limited company on 22 Apr.'92. It was promoted by Jaysukh Shah, Mahesh Shah and others. Jaysukh Shah is the chairman and managing director. In Jan.'94, the company came out with a public issue of 60 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 6 cr to p...> More
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
-
-
-
FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
-
BOARD MEETING DATE 14TH DEC 2017 FOR ANNOUNCEMENT OF SEPTEMBER QUARTERLY RESULT
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.76
|0.15
|1740
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|-33.33
|Total Income
|2.82
|0.23
|1126.09
|Total Expenses
|2.41
|0.18
|1238.89
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.05
|720
|Net Profit
|0.32
|0.01
|3100
|Equity Capital
|9.03
|9.03
|-
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Link Pharma Chem
|31.00
|-1.59
|13.76
|Shreyas Interm.
|7.41
|-4.88
|11.93
|Cont. Petroleums
|40.95
|5.00
|11.38
|Indo Euro Indch.
|12.51
|0.00
|11.32
|GBL Industries
|21.00
|0.24
|10.50
|Omkar Pharmachem
|10.20
|4.94
|10.28
|Refnol Resins
|33.05
|3.93
|10.21
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.51
|
|12.51
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.51
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.51
|YEAR Low/High
|6.23
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|35.00
