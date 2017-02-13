JUST IN
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.

BSE: 524458 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE319N01019
BSE 14:37 | 09 Feb Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.51
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.51
VOLUME 33
52-Week high 12.51
52-Week low 6.23
P/E 28.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 12.51
Buy Qty 67.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd

Rinku Polychem (RPL) was incorporated on 11 Jul.'90 as a private limited company to manufacture textile auxiliaries. It was converted into a public limited company on 22 Apr.'92. It was promoted by Jaysukh Shah, Mahesh Shah and others. Jaysukh Shah is the chairman and managing director. In Jan.'94, the company came out with a public issue of 60 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 6 cr to p...> More

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.76 0.15 1740
Other Income 0.06 0.09 -33.33
Total Income 2.82 0.23 1126.09
Total Expenses 2.41 0.18 1238.89
Operating Profit 0.41 0.05 720
Net Profit 0.32 0.01 3100
Equity Capital 9.03 9.03 -
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Cont. Petroleums 40.95 5.00 11.38
Indo Euro Indch. 12.51 0.00 11.32
GBL Industries 21.00 0.24 10.50
Omkar Pharmachem 10.20 4.94 10.28
Refnol Resins 33.05 3.93 10.21
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.69
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.46
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.51
12.51
Week Low/High 0.00
12.51
Month Low/High 0.00
12.51
YEAR Low/High 6.23
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
35.00

