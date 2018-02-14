Indo National Ltd.
|BSE: 504058
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: NIPPOBATRY
|ISIN Code: INE567A01010
|BSE LIVE 11:01 | 12 Mar
|831.00
|
0.15
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
844.95
|
HIGH
844.95
|
LOW
831.00
|NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar
|830.05
|
1.20
(0.14%)
|
OPEN
835.05
|
HIGH
839.90
|
LOW
828.95
About Indo National Ltd.
Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. It manufactures Nippo brand dry cell batteries. Matsushita holds 40% of INL's equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INL's R&D department has developed batteries for ...> More
Indo National Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|312
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|45.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.01
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|492.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
Indo National Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|81.21
|73.62
|10.31
|Other Income
|4.3
|3.97
|8.31
|Total Income
|85.51
|77.59
|10.21
|Total Expenses
|73.26
|70.48
|3.94
|Operating Profit
|12.25
|7.11
|72.29
|Net Profit
|6.63
|3.46
|91.62
|Equity Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|-
Indo National Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eveready Inds.
|355.00
|-5.96
|2580.14
|HBL Power System
|48.25
|-2.72
|1337.49
|Indo National
|831.00
|0.02
|311.62
|Panasonic Energy
|376.00
|2.69
|282.00
Indo National Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indo National Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|-3.85%
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-5.29%
|-4.44%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-2.25%
|-3.30%
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-8.74%
|-7.74%
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-7.91%
|-8.92%
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|18.50%
|16.42%
|16.69%
|18.24%
Indo National Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|831.00
|
|844.95
|Week Low/High
|816.20
|
|875.00
|Month Low/High
|816.20
|
|986.00
|YEAR Low/High
|800.05
|
|1148.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.25
|
|1447.00
