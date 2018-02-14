Indo National Ltd

Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. It manufactures Nippo brand dry cell batteries. Matsushita holds 40% of INL's equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INL's R&D department has developed batteries for ...> More