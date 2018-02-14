JUST IN
Indo National Ltd.

BSE: 504058 Sector: Consumer
NSE: NIPPOBATRY ISIN Code: INE567A01010
BSE LIVE 11:01 | 12 Mar 831.00 0.15
(0.02%)
OPEN

844.95

 HIGH

844.95

 LOW

831.00
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 830.05 1.20
(0.14%)
OPEN

835.05

 HIGH

839.90

 LOW

828.95
About Indo National Ltd.

Indo National Ltd

Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. It manufactures Nippo brand dry cell batteries. Matsushita holds 40% of INL's equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INL's R&D department has developed batteries for ...> More

Indo National Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   312
EPS - TTM () [*S] 45.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.01
Book Value / Share () [*S] 492.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo National Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 81.21 73.62 10.31
Other Income 4.3 3.97 8.31
Total Income 85.51 77.59 10.21
Total Expenses 73.26 70.48 3.94
Operating Profit 12.25 7.11 72.29
Net Profit 6.63 3.46 91.62
Equity Capital 3.75 3.75 -
Indo National Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eveready Inds. 355.00 -5.96 2580.14
HBL Power System 48.25 -2.72 1337.49
Indo National 831.00 0.02 311.62
Panasonic Energy 376.00 2.69 282.00
Indo National Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.85
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
Indo National Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.37% -3.85% 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -5.29% -4.44% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -2.25% -3.30% 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month -8.74% -7.74% 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year -7.91% -8.92% 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year 18.50% 16.42% 16.69% 18.24%

Indo National Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 831.00
844.95
Week Low/High 816.20
875.00
Month Low/High 816.20
986.00
YEAR Low/High 800.05
1148.00
All TIME Low/High 21.25
1447.00

