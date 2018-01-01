You are here » Home
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531565
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE077C01024
|
BSE
11:47 | 31 Jan
|
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.62
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|1.64
|52-Week low
|1.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.64
|Sell Qty
|10570.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Indo Pacific Projects Ltd.
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd
Indo-Pacific Software & Entertainment, incorporated in 1982, is engaged in the business of software development and real estate activities. The company commenced its business operations with the name Indo-Pacific Securities. It is involved in software development, entertainment operations and construction activities. It offers business intelligence solutions, internet consulting and development, c...> More
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.87
|1.54
|-43.51
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.87
|1.54
|-43.51
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.29
|-48.28
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|1.25
|-42.4
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|0.1
|-210
|Equity Capital
|10.05
|10.05
| -
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.63
|
|1.63
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.63
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.63
|YEAR Low/High
|1.49
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|35.00
