Indo Pacific Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531565 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE077C01024
BSE 11:47 | 31 Jan Indo Pacific Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.63
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.62
VOLUME 2500
52-Week high 1.64
52-Week low 1.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.64
Sell Qty 10570.00
About Indo Pacific Projects Ltd.

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Indo-Pacific Software & Entertainment, incorporated in 1982, is engaged in the business of software development and real estate activities. The company commenced its business operations with the name Indo-Pacific Securities. It is involved in software development, entertainment operations and construction activities. It offers business intelligence solutions, internet consulting and development, c...> More

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.87 1.54 -43.51
Other Income -
Total Income 0.87 1.54 -43.51
Total Expenses 0.15 0.29 -48.28
Operating Profit 0.72 1.25 -42.4
Net Profit -0.11 0.1 -210
Equity Capital 10.05 10.05 -
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91
Popular Estate 12.05 -0.25 16.87
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25
Alchemist Realty 1.99 4.74 14.75
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.13
Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.63
1.63
Week Low/High 0.00
1.63
Month Low/High 0.00
1.63
YEAR Low/High 1.49
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
35.00

