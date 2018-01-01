You are here » Home
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500207
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INDORAMA
|ISIN Code: INE156A01020
|
BSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
30.30
|
-0.50
(-1.62%)
|
OPEN
31.00
|
HIGH
31.10
|
LOW
30.30
|
NSE
LIVE
13:37 | 12 Mar
|
30.10
|
-0.45
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
30.70
|
HIGH
31.45
|
LOW
30.10
About Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'86, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (IRSIL) commenced business in Nov.'86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY.
In Sep.'93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced c...> More
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|524.27
|571.68
|-8.29
|Other Income
|3.15
|1.05
|200
|Total Income
|527.42
|572.73
|-7.91
|Total Expenses
|513.08
|586.99
|-12.59
|Operating Profit
|14.34
|-14.26
|200.56
|Net Profit
|-19.21
|-37.95
|49.38
|Equity Capital
|151.82
|151.82
| -
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.16%
|-9.75%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-23.00%
|-20.16%
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-8.87%
|-9.88%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|4.30%
|0.50%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-5.61%
|-5.35%
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|47.80%
|48.64%
|16.58%
|18.26%
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.30
|
|31.10
|Week Low/High
|30.00
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|30.00
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.20
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.55
|
|133.00
