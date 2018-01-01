JUST IN
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500207 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INDORAMA ISIN Code: INE156A01020
About Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'86, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (IRSIL) commenced business in Nov.'86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY. In Sep.'93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced c...

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   460
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 524.27 571.68 -8.29
Other Income 3.15 1.05 200
Total Income 527.42 572.73 -7.91
Total Expenses 513.08 586.99 -12.59
Operating Profit 14.34 -14.26 200.56
Net Profit -19.21 -37.95 49.38
Equity Capital 151.82 151.82 -
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VIP Clothing 58.80 -0.17 485.69
Binny 215.00 -0.44 479.88
Sarla Performanc 55.25 1.19 461.34
Indo Rama Synth. 30.30 -1.62 460.01
Orbit Exports 157.95 -1.28 446.37
Bannari Amm Spg. 266.95 0.39 420.45
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.90
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.64
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 11.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.77
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.16% -9.75% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month -23.00% -20.16% -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month -8.87% -9.88% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 4.30% 0.50% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year -5.61% -5.35% 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 47.80% 48.64% 16.58% 18.26%

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.30
31.10
Week Low/High 30.00
34.00
Month Low/High 30.00
41.00
YEAR Low/High 26.20
58.00
All TIME Low/High 4.55
133.00

