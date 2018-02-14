Indokem Ltd.
|BSE: 504092
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716F01012
|BSE LIVE 13:12 | 12 Mar
|21.55
|
-0.80
(-3.58%)
|
OPEN
22.55
|
HIGH
22.55
|
LOW
21.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indokem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.35
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|43.90
|52-Week low
|16.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|21.55
|Buy Qty
|265.00
|Sell Price
|23.65
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Indokem Ltd.
Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company has divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs. Incorporated as a priva...> More
Indokem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|52
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.00
Announcement
-
Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos
-
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018
-
Disclosure Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
-
Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos
-
Indokem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.86
|15.43
|15.75
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.03
|466.67
|Total Income
|18.03
|15.46
|16.62
|Total Expenses
|18.18
|14.96
|21.52
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|0.5
|-130
|Net Profit
|-0.61
|0.22
|-377.27
|Equity Capital
|24.33
|24.33
|-
Indokem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jaysynth Dyestuf
|70.65
|0.93
|61.47
|Omkar Spl.Chem.
|29.25
|-6.85
|60.20
|Padmanabh Inds.
|90.00
|-0.55
|54.72
|Indokem
|21.55
|-3.58
|52.43
|Ishan Dyes & Ch.
|45.15
|0.11
|50.84
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|102.75
|2.54
|47.26
|POCL Enterprises
|79.00
|2.00
|44.08
Indokem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indokem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.40%
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-29.46%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-23.99%
|NA
|1.57%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-36.24%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|11.37%
|NA
|16.60%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|312.05%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.25%
Indokem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.55
|
|22.55
|Week Low/High
|21.55
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|21.55
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.75
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|190.00
