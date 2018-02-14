JUST IN
Indokem Ltd.

BSE: 504092 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716F01012
BSE LIVE 13:12 | 12 Mar 21.55 -0.80
(-3.58%)
OPEN

22.55

 HIGH

22.55

 LOW

21.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indokem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Indokem Ltd.

Indokem Ltd

Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company has divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs. Incorporated as a priva...> More

Indokem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indokem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.86 15.43 15.75
Other Income 0.17 0.03 466.67
Total Income 18.03 15.46 16.62
Total Expenses 18.18 14.96 21.52
Operating Profit -0.15 0.5 -130
Net Profit -0.61 0.22 -377.27
Equity Capital 24.33 24.33 -
Indokem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Omkar Spl.Chem. 29.25 -6.85 60.20
Padmanabh Inds. 90.00 -0.55 54.72
Indokem 21.55 -3.58 52.43
Ishan Dyes & Ch. 45.15 0.11 50.84
Ashok Alco-Chem 102.75 2.54 47.26
POCL Enterprises 79.00 2.00 44.08
Indokem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.92
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 26.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.35
Indokem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.40% NA 0.01% -0.99%
1 Month -29.46% NA -1.60% -0.96%
3 Month -23.99% NA 1.57% 0.87%
6 Month -36.24% NA 4.95% 4.22%
1 Year 11.37% NA 16.60% 15.99%
3 Year 312.05% NA 16.66% 18.25%

Indokem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.55
22.55
Week Low/High 21.55
25.00
Month Low/High 21.55
31.00
YEAR Low/High 16.75
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
190.00

