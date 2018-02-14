Indokem Ltd

Indokem Ltd.(formerly Khatau Junker Ltd), a part of Khatau Mahendra Group is promoted by Dharamsey Khatau. A diversified company some times earlier with active presence in Electrical products, Insecticides and Dye stuffs, the company has divested its business interest in Electrical products and Insecticides and concentrates on manufacture of Synthetic Organic Dye Stuffs. Incorporated as a priva...> More