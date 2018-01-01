Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Indraprastha Medical Corporation was incorporated as public limited company on 16th march 1988 with ROC and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on April 7, 1988. The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospita...> More