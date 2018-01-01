JUST IN
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532150 Sector: Health care
NSE: INDRAMEDCO ISIN Code: INE681B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 50.20 -0.10
(-0.20%)
OPEN

50.50

 HIGH

50.80

 LOW

49.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 50.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

50.35

 HIGH

50.75

 LOW

49.80
OPEN 50.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.30
VOLUME 20784
52-Week high 68.35
52-Week low 45.35
P/E 22.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 460
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Indraprastha Medical Corporation was incorporated as public limited company on 16th march 1988 with ROC and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on April 7, 1988. The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospita...> More

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   460
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 184.09 190.75 -3.49
Other Income 0.54 0.2 170
Total Income 184.63 190.95 -3.31
Total Expenses 166.14 172.11 -3.47
Operating Profit 18.49 18.83 -1.81
Net Profit 5.52 6 -8
Equity Capital 91.67 91.67 -
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Poly Medicure 249.75 -0.91 2203.29
Kovai Medical 1256.85 -0.25 1374.99
Artemis Global 100.00 1.01 662.00
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Dr Agarwal's Eye 610.00 1.67 286.70
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.29
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.74
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.02% -4.57% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.01% -11.71% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.74% -3.56% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.39% -10.21% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.52% -11.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -14.84% -16.76% 17.24% 19.01%

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.85
50.80
Week Low/High 49.40
54.00
Month Low/High 49.40
59.00
YEAR Low/High 45.35
68.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
77.00

