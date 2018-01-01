You are here » Home
» Company
» Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532150
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: INDRAMEDCO
|ISIN Code: INE681B01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
50.20
|
-0.10
(-0.20%)
|
OPEN
50.50
|
HIGH
50.80
|
LOW
49.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
50.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
50.35
|
HIGH
50.75
|
LOW
49.80
|OPEN
|50.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.30
|VOLUME
|20784
|52-Week high
|68.35
|52-Week low
|45.35
|P/E
|22.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|460
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|50.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.15
|VOLUME
|54270
|52-Week high
|68.50
|52-Week low
|49.25
|P/E
|22.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|460
|Buy Price
|50.00
|Buy Qty
|346.00
|Sell Price
|50.20
|Sell Qty
|103.00
|OPEN
|50.50
|CLOSE
|50.30
|VOLUME
|20784
|52-Week high
|68.35
|52-Week low
|45.35
|P/E
|22.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|460
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|50.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.15
|VOLUME
|54270
|52-Week high
|68.50
|52-Week low
|49.25
|P/E
|22.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|460.18
|Buy Price
|50.00
|Buy Qty
|346.00
|Sell Price
|50.20
|Sell Qty
|103.00
About Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
Indraprastha Medical Corporation was incorporated as public limited company on 16th march 1988 with ROC and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on April 7, 1988.
The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospita...> More
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|-4.57%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.01%
|-11.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.74%
|-3.56%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.39%
|-10.21%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.52%
|-11.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-14.84%
|-16.76%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.85
|
|50.80
|Week Low/High
|49.40
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|49.40
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.35
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|77.00
Quick Links for Indraprastha Medical Corporation: