Indrayani Biotech Ltd

Indrayani Biotech came out with a public issue in 1994 to part-finance its project to produce cut flowers, strawberries, tissue culture plantlets and hybrid vegetable seeds. The company also markets and distributes hybrid vegetable seeds manufactured by Hoechst India. It plans to produce these seeds for Hoechst in due course of time. Technical agreements have been signed with Floral Max, Malays...> More