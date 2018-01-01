JUST IN
Indrayani Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 526445 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE007C01021
BSE 14:18 | 12 Mar 5.78 0.27
(4.90%)
OPEN

5.78

 HIGH

5.78

 LOW

5.78
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indrayani Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Indrayani Biotech Ltd.

Indrayani Biotech Ltd

Indrayani Biotech came out with a public issue in 1994 to part-finance its project to produce cut flowers, strawberries, tissue culture plantlets and hybrid vegetable seeds. The company also markets and distributes hybrid vegetable seeds manufactured by Hoechst India. It plans to produce these seeds for Hoechst in due course of time. Technical agreements have been signed with Floral Max, Malays...

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 3.65 3.65 -
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Financials Results

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Lynx Machinery 41.30 4.96 2.48
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
SIP Inds. 3.97 0.00 1.86
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Peer Group

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.09
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.90% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 44.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indrayani Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.78
5.78
Week Low/High 5.51
5.78
Month Low/High 5.22
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.17
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
36.00

