Indrayani Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 526445
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE007C01021
|BSE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|5.78
|
0.27
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
5.78
|
HIGH
5.78
|
LOW
5.78
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indrayani Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.51
|VOLUME
|273
|52-Week high
|9.11
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|5.78
|Buy Qty
|777.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indrayani Biotech Ltd.
Indrayani Biotech came out with a public issue in 1994 to part-finance its project to produce cut flowers, strawberries, tissue culture plantlets and hybrid vegetable seeds. The company also markets and distributes hybrid vegetable seeds manufactured by Hoechst India. It plans to produce these seeds for Hoechst in due course of time. Technical agreements have been signed with Floral Max, Malays...> More
Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.88
Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.65
|3.65
|-
Indrayani Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ace Tours
|2.08
|0.00
|2.64
|Lynx Machinery
|41.30
|4.96
|2.48
|BKV Industries
|1.57
|4.67
|2.42
|Indrayani Bio
|5.78
|4.90
|2.10
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|SIP Inds.
|3.97
|0.00
|1.86
|Sri Vajra
|2.47
|-3.89
|1.79
Indrayani Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|44.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indrayani Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.78
|
|5.78
|Week Low/High
|5.51
|
|5.78
|Month Low/High
|5.22
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.17
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|36.00
