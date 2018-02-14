JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd.

BSE: 522165 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE867D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 174.45 -3.25
(-1.83%)
OPEN

178.00

 HIGH

180.00

 LOW

173.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 178.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 177.70
VOLUME 11896
52-Week high 226.85
52-Week low 57.40
P/E 25.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 277
Buy Price 174.50
Buy Qty 188.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 178.00
CLOSE 177.70
VOLUME 11896
52-Week high 226.85
52-Week low 57.40
P/E 25.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 277
Buy Price 174.50
Buy Qty 188.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd.

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Incorporated on 31 Aug.'90, Indsil Electrosmelts (IEL) was promoted by S N Vardarajan, who has interests in two other companies -- Coimbatore Steels and Sun Metals and Alloys. Indsil came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 2.85 cr in Jul.'93 to set up a Rs 12-cr unit to manufacture 7800 tpa of ferro silicon, its major product. In addition to ferro silicon, Indsil also manufactures aluminiu...> More

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   277
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 65.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.6 33.61 38.65
Other Income 0.15 0.52 -71.15
Total Income 46.75 34.13 36.98
Total Expenses 37.61 30.9 21.72
Operating Profit 9.14 3.23 182.97
Net Profit 4.71 0.43 995.35
Equity Capital 15.89 15.89 -
> More on Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Financials Results

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balasore Alloys 60.45 -2.66 537.40
Shirpur Gold 132.65 1.26 386.54
Dec.Gold Mines 34.45 -0.29 320.04
Indsil Hydro 174.45 -1.83 277.20
Assoc. Stone Ind 31.85 -3.48 264.04
Shyam Century 9.98 3.42 221.76
20 Microns 46.55 8.63 164.23
> More on Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Peer Group

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 28.69
Custodians 0.02
Other 9.90
> More on Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.29% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 92.23% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 140.95% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 296.03% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 173.25
180.00
Week Low/High 173.25
191.00
Month Low/High 173.25
199.00
YEAR Low/High 57.40
227.00
All TIME Low/High 1.26
227.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese: