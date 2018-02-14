You are here » Home
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd.
|BSE: 522165
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE867D01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
174.45
|
-3.25
(-1.83%)
|
OPEN
178.00
|
HIGH
180.00
|
LOW
173.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|178.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|177.70
|VOLUME
|11896
|52-Week high
|226.85
|52-Week low
|57.40
|P/E
|25.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|174.50
|Buy Qty
|188.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|178.00
|CLOSE
|177.70
|VOLUME
|11896
|52-Week high
|226.85
|52-Week low
|57.40
|P/E
|25.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|277
|Buy Price
|174.50
|Buy Qty
|188.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd.
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd
Incorporated on 31 Aug.'90, Indsil Electrosmelts (IEL) was promoted by S N Vardarajan, who has interests in two other companies -- Coimbatore Steels and Sun Metals and Alloys.
Indsil came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 2.85 cr in Jul.'93 to set up a Rs 12-cr unit to manufacture 7800 tpa of ferro silicon, its major product. In addition to ferro silicon, Indsil also manufactures aluminiu...> More
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.6
|33.61
|38.65
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.52
|-71.15
|Total Income
|46.75
|34.13
|36.98
|Total Expenses
|37.61
|30.9
|21.72
|Operating Profit
|9.14
|3.23
|182.97
|Net Profit
|4.71
|0.43
|995.35
|Equity Capital
|15.89
|15.89
| -
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - Peer Group
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|92.23%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|140.95%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|296.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|173.25
|
|180.00
|Week Low/High
|173.25
|
|191.00
|Month Low/High
|173.25
|
|199.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.40
|
|227.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|227.00
Quick Links for Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese: