Inducto Steel Ltd

Incorporated in the state of Gujarat, Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of M S Ingots with an installed capacity of 19800 mt. It is spearheaded by chairman and managing director Shanti Sarup Reniwal. During the year 1996-97, production has been affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company has come out with a public issue of...> More