Inducto Steel Ltd.

BSE: 532001 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146H01018
BSE 14:53 | 09 Mar 25.15 -1.30
(-4.91%)
OPEN

25.15

 HIGH

25.15

 LOW

25.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inducto Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Inducto Steel Ltd.

Inducto Steel Ltd

Incorporated in the state of Gujarat, Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of M S Ingots with an installed capacity of 19800 mt. It is spearheaded by chairman and managing director Shanti Sarup Reniwal. During the year 1996-97, production has been affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company has come out with a public issue of...

Inducto Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 419.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 102.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Inducto Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.66 -
Other Income 0.59 0.04 1375
Total Income 0.59 6.7 -91.19
Total Expenses 0.17 7.31 -97.67
Operating Profit 0.42 -0.61 168.85
Net Profit 0.22 0.26 -15.38
Equity Capital 4.02 4.02 -
Inducto Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siddhi Vin. Ship 60.15 5.53 34.59
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 30.08
W I Shipyard 0.88 0.00 25.93
Inducto Steel 25.15 -4.91 10.11
Garware Marine 4.55 4.84 2.63
Inducto Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.22
Inducto Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.14% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.37% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.18% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 14.32% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Inducto Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.15
25.15
Week Low/High 25.15
28.00
Month Low/High 23.85
32.00
YEAR Low/High 21.25
37.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
57.00

