Inducto Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 532001
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146H01018
|BSE 14:53 | 09 Mar
|25.15
|
-1.30
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
25.15
|
HIGH
25.15
|
LOW
25.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Inducto Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.45
|VOLUME
|297
|52-Week high
|37.15
|52-Week low
|21.25
|P/E
|419.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.45
|Sell Qty
|643.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|419.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|25.15
|CLOSE
|26.45
|VOLUME
|297
|52-Week high
|37.15
|52-Week low
|21.25
|P/E
|419.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.45
|Sell Qty
|643.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|419.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Inducto Steel Ltd.
Incorporated in the state of Gujarat, Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of M S Ingots with an installed capacity of 19800 mt. It is spearheaded by chairman and managing director Shanti Sarup Reniwal. During the year 1996-97, production has been affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company has come out with a public issue of...> More
Inducto Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|419.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|102.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017 Fo
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
-
Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017 For The Financial Year 2017-18 (Unaudited Financial Re
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Inducto Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.66
|-
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.04
|1375
|Total Income
|0.59
|6.7
|-91.19
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|7.31
|-97.67
|Operating Profit
|0.42
|-0.61
|168.85
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.26
|-15.38
|Equity Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|-
Inducto Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Siddhi Vin. Ship
|60.15
|5.53
|34.59
|Bharati Defence
|5.98
|-4.93
|30.08
|W I Shipyard
|0.88
|0.00
|25.93
|Inducto Steel
|25.15
|-4.91
|10.11
|Garware Marine
|4.55
|4.84
|2.63
Inducto Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Inducto Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.14%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.37%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.18%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|14.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Inducto Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.15
|
|25.15
|Week Low/High
|25.15
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|23.85
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.25
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|57.00
Quick Links for Inducto Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices