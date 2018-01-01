JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indus Finance Ltd

Indus Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531841 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE935D01013
BSE 10:03 | 09 Mar 14.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.15

 HIGH

14.15

 LOW

14.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indus Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.15
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 23.15
52-Week low 10.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.15
Sell Qty 44.00
OPEN 14.15
CLOSE 14.15
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 23.15
52-Week low 10.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.15
Sell Qty 44.00

About Indus Finance Ltd.

Indus Finance Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 as a Private Ltd company, Subuthi Finance Ltd became public in 1994. It has been promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his associates. The Chennai (TN) based company is being headed over by K V Balakrishnan as the managing director. The company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operti...> More

Indus Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indus Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 0.5 -20
Other Income -
Total Income 0.4 0.5 -20
Total Expenses 0.32 0.43 -25.58
Operating Profit 0.08 0.07 14.29
Net Profit 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Equity Capital 9.26 9.26 -
> More on Indus Finance Ltd Financials Results

Indus Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Gilada Finance 37.90 -1.56 13.30
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
Indus Finance 14.15 0.00 13.10
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
Mega Corp. 1.26 0.00 12.60
> More on Indus Finance Ltd Peer Group

Indus Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.61
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.33
> More on Indus Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indus Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.20% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indus Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.15
14.15
Week Low/High 14.15
14.00
Month Low/High 14.15
14.00
YEAR Low/High 10.40
23.00
All TIME Low/High 2.03
203.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indus Finance: