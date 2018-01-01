Indus Finance Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 as a Private Ltd company, Subuthi Finance Ltd became public in 1994. It has been promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his associates. The Chennai (TN) based company is being headed over by K V Balakrishnan as the managing director. The company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operti...> More