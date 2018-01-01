Indus Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531841
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE935D01013
|BSE 10:03 | 09 Mar
|14.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.15
|
HIGH
14.15
|
LOW
14.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indus Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.15
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|23.15
|52-Week low
|10.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.15
|Sell Qty
|44.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Indus Finance Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992 as a Private Ltd company, Subuthi Finance Ltd became public in 1994. It has been promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his associates. The Chennai (TN) based company is being headed over by K V Balakrishnan as the managing director. The company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operti...> More
Indus Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|4.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Indus Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.4
|0.5
|-20
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.4
|0.5
|-20
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.43
|-25.58
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Equity Capital
|9.26
|9.26
|-
Indus Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|Gilada Finance
|37.90
|-1.56
|13.30
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
Indus Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indus Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.20%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indus Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.15
|
|14.15
|Week Low/High
|14.15
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|14.15
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.40
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.03
|
|203.00
Quick Links for Indus Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices