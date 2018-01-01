IndusInd Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532187
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: INDUSINDBK
|ISIN Code: INE095A01012
About IndusInd Bank Ltd.
IndusInd Bank Ltd is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. The Bank's business lines include corporate banking retail banking treasury and foreign exchange investment banking capital markets non-resident Indian/high-net-worth individual banking and information technology. The Bank business divisions include Retail/ Consumer Banking Consumer Finance Global Markets Group Corporate...> More
IndusInd Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|104,051
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|56.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|375.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.61
IndusInd Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4286.78
|3699.33
|15.88
|Other Income
|1186.76
|1016.8
|16.72
|Total Income
|5473.54
|4716.13
|16.06
|Total Expenses
|1653.04
|1448.73
|14.1
|Operating Profit
|3820.5
|3267.4
|16.93
|Net Profit
|936.25
|750.64
|24.73
|Equity Capital
|599.74
|597.42
|-
IndusInd Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1100.60
|1.44
|209714.92
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|2.73
|193220.80
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|2.74
|133218.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|2.09
|104051.13
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|2.64
|71716.03
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|30472.38
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.94
|22946.18
IndusInd Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IndusInd Bank Ltd - Research Reports
IndusInd Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.77%
|2.06%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.79%
|5.18%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.03%
|3.84%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.47%
|2.32%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.78%
|30.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|94.44%
|93.84%
|17.24%
|19.01%
IndusInd Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1700.05
|
|1735.65
|Week Low/High
|1676.95
|
|1790.00
|Month Low/High
|1586.05
|
|1790.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1290.05
|
|1818.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.00
|
|1818.00
