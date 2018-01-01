JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » IndusInd Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532187 Sector: Financials
NSE: INDUSINDBK ISIN Code: INE095A01012
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 1733.55 35.50
(2.09%)
OPEN

1700.05

 HIGH

1735.65

 LOW

1700.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1735.30 37.75
(2.22%)
OPEN

1705.00

 HIGH

1738.80

 LOW

1705.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1700.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1698.05
VOLUME 19026
52-Week high 1818.00
52-Week low 1290.05
P/E 30.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 104,051
Buy Price 1733.55
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1700.05
CLOSE 1698.05
VOLUME 19026
52-Week high 1818.00
52-Week low 1290.05
P/E 30.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 104,051
Buy Price 1733.55
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About IndusInd Bank Ltd.

IndusInd Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank Ltd is one of the new generation private sector banks in India. The Bank's business lines include corporate banking retail banking treasury and foreign exchange investment banking capital markets non-resident Indian/high-net-worth individual banking and information technology. The Bank business divisions include Retail/ Consumer Banking Consumer Finance Global Markets Group Corporate...> More

IndusInd Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   104,051
EPS - TTM () [*S] 56.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 375.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

IndusInd Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4286.78 3699.33 15.88
Other Income 1186.76 1016.8 16.72
Total Income 5473.54 4716.13 16.06
Total Expenses 1653.04 1448.73 14.1
Operating Profit 3820.5 3267.4 16.93
Net Profit 936.25 750.64 24.73
Equity Capital 599.74 597.42 -
> More on IndusInd Bank Ltd Financials Results

IndusInd Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 104051.13
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 71716.03
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 30472.38
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.94 22946.18
> More on IndusInd Bank Ltd Peer Group

IndusInd Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.98
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 44.55
Insurance 0.26
Mutual Funds 10.96
Indian Public 6.52
Custodians 10.78
Other 11.47
> More on IndusInd Bank Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IndusInd Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/10 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 1743 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1580 PDF IconDetails
12/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1559.25 PDF IconDetails
12/07 HDFC Securities Buy 1561 PDF IconDetails
12/07 Equirus Securities Buy 1561 PDF IconDetails
> More on IndusInd Bank Ltd Research Reports

IndusInd Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.77% 2.06% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.79% 5.18% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.03% 3.84% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.47% 2.32% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.78% 30.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 94.44% 93.84% 17.24% 19.01%

IndusInd Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1700.05
1735.65
Week Low/High 1676.95
1790.00
Month Low/High 1586.05
1790.00
YEAR Low/High 1290.05
1818.00
All TIME Low/High 9.00
1818.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for IndusInd Bank: