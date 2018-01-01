JUST IN
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd.

BSE: 506222 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INEOSSTYRO ISIN Code: INE189B01011
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 890.05 14.55
(1.66%)
OPEN

885.75

 HIGH

906.65

 LOW

870.00
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 898.80 19.80
(2.25%)
OPEN

887.70

 HIGH

906.35

 LOW

869.05
About INEOS Styrolution India Ltd.

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd

Bayer ABS (formerly ABS Industries) incorporated in 1973, commenced production in 1978. The company was promoted by R S Agarwal, a chemical engineer from the US, and J J Mehta, who has over fifty years of experience in the petrochemical and engineering industries. Its works is situated in Nandesari and Katol in Gujarat. Its R & D Centre is also in Moxi, Gujarat. It manufactures 37,388 tonnes of AB...> More

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,566
EPS - TTM () [*S] 36.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 340.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 453.04 314.9 43.87
Other Income 1.45 0.51 184.31
Total Income 454.49 315.41 44.09
Total Expenses 422.21 298.37 41.51
Operating Profit 32.28 17.04 89.44
Net Profit 14.31 5.42 164.02
Equity Capital 17.59 17.59 -
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Petroch. 343.80 0.95 3317.67
Bhansali Engg. 162.50 2.56 2695.88
Savita Oil Tech 1405.00 0.15 2051.30
INEOS Styrolut. 890.05 1.66 1565.60
Panama Petrochem 191.70 -0.83 1159.79
Oricon Enter. 54.90 0.46 862.20
DCW 33.80 -2.03 746.98
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.28
Indian Public 14.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.46
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.44% -3.41% 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month -6.47% -4.78% -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month -15.40% -14.61% 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month -5.47% -2.35% 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year 47.90% 48.21% 16.68% 16.10%
3 Year 30.75% 37.34% 16.75% 18.36%

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 870.00
906.65
Week Low/High 870.00
939.00
Month Low/High 870.00
990.00
YEAR Low/High 600.30
1169.00
All TIME Low/High 19.15
1169.00

