INEOS Styrolution India Ltd.
|BSE: 506222
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INEOSSTYRO
|ISIN Code: INE189B01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
890.05
|
14.55
(1.66%)
|
OPEN
885.75
|
HIGH
906.65
|
LOW
870.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:20 | 12 Mar
|
898.80
|
19.80
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
887.70
|
HIGH
906.35
|
LOW
869.05
About INEOS Styrolution India Ltd.
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd

Bayer ABS (formerly ABS Industries) incorporated in 1973, commenced production in 1978. The company was promoted by R S Agarwal, a chemical engineer from the US, and J J Mehta, who has over fifty years of experience in the petrochemical and engineering industries. Its works is situated in Nandesari and Katol in Gujarat. Its R & D Centre is also in Moxi, Gujarat. It manufactures 37,388 tonnes of AB...
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|453.04
|314.9
|43.87
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.51
|184.31
|Total Income
|454.49
|315.41
|44.09
|Total Expenses
|422.21
|298.37
|41.51
|Operating Profit
|32.28
|17.04
|89.44
|Net Profit
|14.31
|5.42
|164.02
|Equity Capital
|17.59
|17.59
| -
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - Peer Group
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|-3.41%
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-6.47%
|-4.78%
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-15.40%
|-14.61%
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-5.47%
|-2.35%
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|47.90%
|48.21%
|16.68%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|30.75%
|37.34%
|16.75%
|18.36%
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|870.00
|
|906.65
|Week Low/High
|870.00
|
|939.00
|Month Low/High
|870.00
|
|990.00
|YEAR Low/High
|600.30
|
|1169.00
|All TIME Low/High
|19.15
|
|1169.00
