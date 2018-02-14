You are here » Home
Info-Drive Software Ltd.
|BSE: 530703
|Sector: IT
|NSE: INFODRIVE
|ISIN Code: INE804D01029
|
BSE
11:11 | 12 Mar
|
0.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.15
|
HIGH
0.15
|
LOW
0.15
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Sep
|
Info-Drive Software Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Info-Drive Software Ltd.
Info-Drive Software Ltd
Info-Drive Software Limited (InfoDrive) is a multi-dimensional Information technology and business process outsourcing services (BPO) company. InfoDrive has service delivery centers across India, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dubai (UAE) supporting the business development centers in the United States and Singapore. The company is headquartered in Chennai.
Info-Drive Software Limited was incorporat...
Info-Drive Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Info-Drive Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|4.44
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|
|4.46
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.29
|4.36
|-93.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.29
|0.09
|-422.22
|Net Profit
|-0.34
|0.04
|-950
|Equity Capital
|65.52
|62.52
| -
Info-Drive Software Ltd - Peer Group
Info-Drive Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Info-Drive Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Info-Drive Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.15
|Week Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.11
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|13.00
