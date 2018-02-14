JUST IN
Info-Drive Software Ltd.

BSE: 530703 Sector: IT
NSE: INFODRIVE ISIN Code: INE804D01029
BSE 11:11 | 12 Mar 0.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.15

 HIGH

0.15

 LOW

0.15
NSE 00:00 | 08 Sep Info-Drive Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.15
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.15
Sell Qty 727134.00
About Info-Drive Software Ltd.

Info-Drive Software Ltd

Info-Drive Software Limited (InfoDrive) is a multi-dimensional Information technology and business process outsourcing services (BPO) company. InfoDrive has service delivery centers across India, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dubai (UAE) supporting the business development centers in the United States and Singapore. The company is headquartered in Chennai. Info-Drive Software Limited was incorporat...

Info-Drive Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Info-Drive Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.44 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 4.46 -
Total Expenses 0.29 4.36 -93.35
Operating Profit -0.29 0.09 -422.22
Net Profit -0.34 0.04 -950
Equity Capital 65.52 62.52 -
Info-Drive Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CG-VAK Software 22.60 -3.83 11.44
Ace Soft. Exp. 22.45 0.00 10.51
OFS Technologies 15.80 -5.95 10.13
Info-Drive Softw 0.15 0.00 9.83
BNR Udyog 30.70 0.66 9.21
7Seas Enter. 7.74 4.88 8.60
Commex Tech. 0.54 -3.57 8.38
Info-Drive Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 13.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.96
Info-Drive Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.48% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Info-Drive Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.15
0.15
Week Low/High 0.15
0.00
Month Low/High 0.15
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.11
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
13.00

