Infomedia Press Ltd.
|BSE: 509069
|Sector: Services
|NSE: INFOMEDIA
|ISIN Code: INE669A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|3.25
|
-0.04
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
3.13
|
HIGH
3.25
|
LOW
3.13
|NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar
|3.20
|
-0.10
(-3.03%)
|
OPEN
3.15
|
HIGH
3.20
|
LOW
3.15
About Infomedia Press Ltd.
Incorporated as a commercial printing press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later renamed Tata Donnelley, Tata Infomedia Ltd was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation and, in 1931, became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the world's largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. ...> More
Infomedia Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.50
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Certificate From The Practicing Company Secretary In Terms Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obli
-
Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017
Infomedia Press Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|0.26
|-7.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.24
|-0.26
|7.69
|Net Profit
|-0.74
|-0.88
|15.91
|Equity Capital
|50.19
|50.19
|-
Infomedia Press Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sambhaav Media
|9.05
|1.46
|147.42
|Diligent Media
|8.01
|1.26
|94.28
|Sundaram Multi.
|3.40
|0.00
|92.34
|Infomedia Press
|3.25
|-1.22
|16.31
|Olympic card.
|9.11
|-4.00
|14.86
|Nova Publication
|35.00
|4.63
|11.03
|SAB Events
|9.00
|0.33
|9.43
Infomedia Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Infomedia Press Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|NA
|0.30%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|-6.34%
|NA
|-1.32%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.86%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.25%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|-41.02%
|-41.82%
|16.93%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|-0.91%
|-4.48%
|17.00%
|18.59%
Infomedia Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.13
|
|3.25
|Week Low/High
|3.13
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.13
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.95
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.06
|
|217.00
