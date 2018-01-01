Infomedia Press Ltd

Incorporated as a commercial printing press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later renamed Tata Donnelley, Tata Infomedia Ltd was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation and, in 1931, became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the world's largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. ...> More