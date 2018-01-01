JUST IN
Infomedia Press Ltd.

BSE: 509069 Sector: Services
NSE: INFOMEDIA ISIN Code: INE669A01022
BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 3.25 -0.04
(-1.22%)
OPEN

3.13

 HIGH

3.25

 LOW

3.13
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 3.20 -0.10
(-3.03%)
OPEN

3.15

 HIGH

3.20

 LOW

3.15
About Infomedia Press Ltd.

Infomedia Press Ltd

Incorporated as a commercial printing press in 1862 by the name of Tata Press, and later renamed Tata Donnelley, Tata Infomedia Ltd was taken over by the Tata Publicity Corporation and, in 1931, became a division of Tata Sons. In a significant move, the company recently signed a MoU with R R Donnelly & Sons, the world's largest printing company, to expand its business in the Indian sub-continent. ...> More

Infomedia Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Infomedia Press Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.24 0.26 -7.69
Operating Profit -0.24 -0.26 7.69
Net Profit -0.74 -0.88 15.91
Equity Capital 50.19 50.19 -
> More on Infomedia Press Ltd Financials Results

Infomedia Press Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sambhaav Media 9.05 1.46 147.42
Diligent Media 8.01 1.26 94.28
Sundaram Multi. 3.40 0.00 92.34
Infomedia Press 3.25 -1.22 16.31
Olympic card. 9.11 -4.00 14.86
Nova Publication 35.00 4.63 11.03
SAB Events 9.00 0.33 9.43
> More on Infomedia Press Ltd Peer Group

Infomedia Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.25
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.54
> More on Infomedia Press Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Infomedia Press Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.22% NA 0.30% -0.71%
1 Month -6.34% NA -1.32% -0.68%
3 Month NA NA 1.86% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.25% 4.52%
1 Year -41.02% -41.82% 16.93% 16.32%
3 Year -0.91% -4.48% 17.00% 18.59%

Infomedia Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.13
3.25
Week Low/High 3.13
3.00
Month Low/High 3.13
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.95
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.06
217.00

