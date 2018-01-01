JUST IN
Informed Technologies India Ltd.

BSE: 504810 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE123E01014
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 05 Mar 52.30 -0.05
(-0.10%)
OPEN

52.30

 HIGH

52.30

 LOW

52.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Informed Technologies India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 52.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.35
VOLUME 105
52-Week high 52.35
52-Week low 23.10
P/E 14.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 52.30
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 52.30
CLOSE 52.35
VOLUME 105
52-Week high 52.35
52-Week low 23.10
P/E 14.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 52.30
Sell Qty 15.00

About Informed Technologies India Ltd.

Informed Technologies India Ltd

Incorporated in 1958, KFA Corporation (KFA) (earlier known as Khandelwal Ferro Alloys) was in the business of ferro alloys. At the present the company is mainly in Software Consulting,Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines. The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and pr...> More

Informed Technologies India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Informed Technologies India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.56 0.65 -13.85
Other Income 1.36 -0.36 477.78
Total Income 1.92 0.28 585.71
Total Expenses 0.8 1.02 -21.57
Operating Profit 1.12 -0.73 253.42
Net Profit 0.61 -0.8 176.25
Equity Capital 4.17 4.17 -
> More on Informed Technologies India Ltd Financials Results

Informed Technologies India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Avance Tech. 1.16 1.75 22.99
Zylog Systems 3.78 1.61 22.30
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Indian Infotech 0.19 0.00 19.11
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
> More on Informed Technologies India Ltd Peer Group

Informed Technologies India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 9.24
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.82
> More on Informed Technologies India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Informed Technologies India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.03% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.98%
6 Month 91.22% NA 4.97% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.38%

Informed Technologies India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.30
52.30
Week Low/High 52.30
52.00
Month Low/High 47.55
52.00
YEAR Low/High 23.10
52.00
All TIME Low/High 3.60
1100.00

