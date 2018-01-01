You are here » Home
Informed Technologies India Ltd.
|BSE: 504810
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE123E01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:42 | 05 Mar
|
52.30
|
-0.05
(-0.10%)
|
OPEN
52.30
|
HIGH
52.30
|
LOW
52.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Informed Technologies India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Informed Technologies India Ltd.
Informed Technologies India Ltd
Incorporated in 1958, KFA Corporation (KFA) (earlier known as Khandelwal Ferro Alloys) was in the business of ferro alloys. At the present the company is mainly in Software Consulting,Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines.
The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and pr...> More
Informed Technologies India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Informed Technologies India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Informed Technologies India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.56
|0.65
|-13.85
|Other Income
|1.36
|-0.36
|477.78
|Total Income
|1.92
|0.28
|585.71
|Total Expenses
|0.8
|1.02
|-21.57
|Operating Profit
|1.12
|-0.73
|253.42
|Net Profit
|0.61
|-0.8
|176.25
|Equity Capital
|4.17
|4.17
| -
Informed Technologies India Ltd - Peer Group
Informed Technologies India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Informed Technologies India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|91.22%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.38%
Informed Technologies India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.30
|
|52.30
|Week Low/High
|52.30
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|47.55
|
|52.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.10
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.60
|
|1100.00
Quick Links for Informed Technologies India: