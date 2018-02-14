Infra Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530777
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE287D01019
|BSE 10:51 | 05 Mar
|6.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.10
|
HIGH
6.10
|
LOW
6.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Infra Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.10
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|9.76
|52-Week low
|5.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.10
|Sell Qty
|597.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Infra Industries Ltd.
Infra Industries (IIL) was incorporated in Dec.'89 as InfraPlastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In Jul.'94, its name was changed to Infra Industries Pvt Ltd and in May '94, it was converted into a public limited company. IIL manufactures rotation-moulded plastic products (inst. cap.: 780 tpa). In May '95, it raised funds through a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to increase its capacity to 2019 tpa a...> More
Infra Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.64
Infra Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.08
|0.54
|100
|Other Income
|5.02
|-
|Total Income
|1.08
|5.56
|-80.58
|Total Expenses
|1.16
|1.4
|-17.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|4.16
|-101.92
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|3.82
|-108.64
|Equity Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|-
Infra Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Chambal Brewer
|5.10
|8.28
|3.82
|Shree Metalloys
|7.18
|-4.90
|3.78
|AVI Polymers
|9.19
|4.91
|3.76
|Infra Inds.
|6.10
|0.00
|3.65
|Devine Impex
|3.80
|-4.76
|3.62
|Response Info.
|6.00
|1.87
|3.59
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
Infra Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Infra Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Infra Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.10
|Week Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.15
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|37.00
