Infra Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530777 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE287D01019
BSE 10:51 | 05 Mar 6.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.10

 HIGH

6.10

 LOW

6.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Infra Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Infra Industries Ltd.

Infra Industries Ltd

Infra Industries (IIL) was incorporated in Dec.'89 as InfraPlastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In Jul.'94, its name was changed to Infra Industries Pvt Ltd and in May '94, it was converted into a public limited company. IIL manufactures rotation-moulded plastic products (inst. cap.: 780 tpa). In May '95, it raised funds through a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to increase its capacity to 2019 tpa a...> More

Infra Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Infra Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.08 0.54 100
Other Income 5.02 -
Total Income 1.08 5.56 -80.58
Total Expenses 1.16 1.4 -17.14
Operating Profit -0.08 4.16 -101.92
Net Profit -0.33 3.82 -108.64
Equity Capital 5.98 5.98 -
Infra Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chambal Brewer 5.10 8.28 3.82
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
Infra Inds. 6.10 0.00 3.65
Devine Impex 3.80 -4.76 3.62
Response Info. 6.00 1.87 3.59
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
Infra Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.88
Banks/FIs 1.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
Infra Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Infra Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.10
6.10
Week Low/High 6.10
6.00
Month Low/High 6.10
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.15
10.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
37.00

