You are here » Home
» Company
» Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500210
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: INGERRAND
|ISIN Code: INE177A01018
|
BSE
LIVE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
712.45
|
-2.80
(-0.39%)
|
OPEN
714.00
|
HIGH
714.00
|
LOW
707.50
|
NSE
LIVE
13:22 | 12 Mar
|
711.05
|
0.20
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
712.70
|
HIGH
716.95
|
LOW
707.10
|OPEN
|714.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|715.25
|VOLUME
|450
|52-Week high
|940.00
|52-Week low
|646.00
|P/E
|27.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,249
|Buy Price
|712.45
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|712.85
|Sell Qty
|14.00
|OPEN
|712.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|710.85
|VOLUME
|5670
|52-Week high
|938.30
|52-Week low
|668.00
|P/E
|27.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,249
|Buy Price
|711.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|713.75
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|714.00
|CLOSE
|715.25
|VOLUME
|450
|52-Week high
|940.00
|52-Week low
|646.00
|P/E
|27.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,249
|Buy Price
|712.45
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|712.85
|Sell Qty
|14.00
|OPEN
|712.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|710.85
|VOLUME
|5670
|52-Week high
|938.30
|52-Week low
|668.00
|P/E
|27.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2249.20
|Buy Price
|711.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|713.75
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is a leading innovation and solutions provider with powerful brands and leading positions within their market. The company focuses on Air Solution Segment. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd was established in the year 1921 in Kolkata. The company is one of the first Indo-American ventures in India. Till 1965, ...> More
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|171.11
|165.85
|3.17
|Other Income
|17.86
|16.74
|6.69
|Total Income
|188.97
|182.59
|3.49
|Total Expenses
|149.08
|146.17
|1.99
|Operating Profit
|39.89
|36.42
|9.53
|Net Profit
|26.84
|21.2
|26.6
|Equity Capital
|31.57
|31.57
| -
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.50%
|-2.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-6.73%
|-4.56%
|-1.65%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-6.55%
|-7.05%
|1.52%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-11.31%
|-10.62%
|4.90%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|5.88%
|4.47%
|16.54%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-33.09%
|-28.61%
|16.60%
|18.32%
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|707.50
|
|714.00
|Week Low/High
|701.50
|
|729.00
|Month Low/High
|701.50
|
|775.00
|YEAR Low/High
|646.00
|
|940.00
|All TIME Low/High
|50.00
|
|1125.00
Quick Links for Ingersoll-Rand (India):