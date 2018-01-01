JUST IN
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500210 Sector: Engineering
NSE: INGERRAND ISIN Code: INE177A01018
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 712.45 -2.80
(-0.39%)
OPEN

714.00

 HIGH

714.00

 LOW

707.50
NSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 711.05 0.20
(0.03%)
OPEN

712.70

 HIGH

716.95

 LOW

707.10
About Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is a leading innovation and solutions provider with powerful brands and leading positions within their market. The company focuses on Air Solution Segment. They are having their manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd was established in the year 1921 in Kolkata. The company is one of the first Indo-American ventures in India. Till 1965, ...> More

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,249
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.84
Book Value / Share () [*S] 343.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 171.11 165.85 3.17
Other Income 17.86 16.74 6.69
Total Income 188.97 182.59 3.49
Total Expenses 149.08 146.17 1.99
Operating Profit 39.89 36.42 9.53
Net Profit 26.84 21.2 26.6
Equity Capital 31.57 31.57 -
> More on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Financials Results

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Va Tech Wabag 498.90 -0.39 2726.49
Kirl. Brothers 321.95 0.11 2556.28
Swaraj Engines 1993.95 6.21 2418.66
Ingersoll-Rand 712.45 -0.39 2249.20
Action Const.Eq. 171.70 0.62 2014.04
Texmaco Rail 88.40 1.20 1943.03
Kirl.Pneumatic 897.40 0.68 1781.34
> More on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Peer Group

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.91
Insurance 4.38
Mutual Funds 2.86
Indian Public 15.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.42
> More on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.50% -2.10% -0.04% -0.94%
1 Month -6.73% -4.56% -1.65% -0.90%
3 Month -6.55% -7.05% 1.52% 0.92%
6 Month -11.31% -10.62% 4.90% 4.29%
1 Year 5.88% 4.47% 16.54% 16.06%
3 Year -33.09% -28.61% 16.60% 18.32%

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 707.50
714.00
Week Low/High 701.50
729.00
Month Low/High 701.50
775.00
YEAR Low/High 646.00
940.00
All TIME Low/High 50.00
1125.00

