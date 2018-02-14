JUST IN
Inland Printers Ltd.

BSE: 530787 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE055O01025
BSE 13:55 | 17 Nov Inland Printers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inland Printers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.74
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 11.25
52-Week low 10.28
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.25
Sell Qty 300.00
About Inland Printers Ltd.

Inland Printers Ltd

Incorporated in 1978, Inland Printers (IPL) is managed by chairman A C Shah. The company is in the printing stationery industry with its main activities being in standard impression paper and printing brochures using the offset printing process. The company presently produces/markets printed products such as memorandum & articles of association, annual reports, dividend warrants, interest warr...

Inland Printers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] -28.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Inland Printers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.01 200
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Equity Capital 1.44 1.44 -
Inland Printers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Olympic card. 9.25 1.54 15.09
Nova Publication 35.00 4.63 11.03
SAB Events 9.00 0.33 9.43
Inland Printers 11.25 4.75 8.10
Esha Media 7.61 0.00 5.94
Shakti Press 7.55 3.42 2.66
Kiran Print Pack 4.42 4.99 2.21
Inland Printers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.99
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.69
Inland Printers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Inland Printers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.28
11.25
Week Low/High 0.00
11.25
Month Low/High 0.00
11.25
YEAR Low/High 10.28
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
63.00

