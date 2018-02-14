Inland Printers Ltd.
About Inland Printers Ltd.
Incorporated in 1978, Inland Printers (IPL) is managed by chairman A C Shah. The company is in the printing stationery industry with its main activities being in standard impression paper and printing brochures using the offset printing process. The company presently produces/markets printed products such as memorandum & articles of association, annual reports, dividend warrants, interest warr...> More
Inland Printers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-28.13
Announcement
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Revised Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Financial Result For The Quarter And Six Months Ended 330Th September 2017
Inland Printers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Equity Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|-
Inland Printers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Olympic card.
|9.25
|1.54
|15.09
|Nova Publication
|35.00
|4.63
|11.03
|SAB Events
|9.00
|0.33
|9.43
|Inland Printers
|11.25
|4.75
|8.10
|Esha Media
|7.61
|0.00
|5.94
|Shakti Press
|7.55
|3.42
|2.66
|Kiran Print Pack
|4.42
|4.99
|2.21
Inland Printers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Inland Printers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Inland Printers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|11.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|11.25
|YEAR Low/High
|10.28
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|63.00
