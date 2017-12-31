Innocorp Ltd.
|BSE: 531929
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE214B01017
|BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb
|2.15
|
0.10
(4.88%)
|
OPEN
2.15
|
HIGH
2.15
|
LOW
2.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Innocorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.05
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|3.13
|52-Week low
|1.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.15
|Buy Qty
|10000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Innocorp Ltd.
Innocorp Limited focuses on manufacturing power infrastructure and trading. The Company provides infrastructural services for the power transmission and distribution sector. Its services include construction of low temperature (LT) and high temperature (HT) lines, supply of equipment manufactured in its own facilities and providing services in the areas of modernization of the power sector & infor...> More
Innocorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday 14Th November 2017
-
Innocorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.56
|0.43
|30.23
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.56
|0.43
|30.23
|Total Expenses
|0.37
|0.89
|-58.43
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|-0.46
|139.13
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.63
|96.83
|Equity Capital
|7.94
|7.94
|-
Innocorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Yuvraaj Hygiene
|0.68
|-1.45
|4.77
|Vinayak Polycon
|13.08
|4.98
|4.03
|Integ. Thermopl.
|4.47
|0.00
|2.81
|Innocorp
|2.15
|4.88
|1.71
|Bisil Plast
|0.23
|0.00
|1.24
|Aadi Industries
|1.03
|4.04
|1.03
|Arcee Inds.
|1.91
|-4.98
|0.98
Innocorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Innocorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|14.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|13.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Innocorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.15
|
|2.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.15
|Month Low/High
|1.87
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.10
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|182.00
