Innocorp Ltd.

BSE: 531929 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE214B01017
BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb 2.15 0.10
(4.88%)
OPEN

2.15

 HIGH

2.15

 LOW

2.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Innocorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Innocorp Ltd.

Innocorp Ltd

Innocorp Limited focuses on manufacturing power infrastructure and trading. The Company provides infrastructural services for the power transmission and distribution sector. Its services include construction of low temperature (LT) and high temperature (HT) lines, supply of equipment manufactured in its own facilities and providing services in the areas of modernization of the power sector & infor...> More

Innocorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Innocorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.56 0.43 30.23
Other Income -
Total Income 0.56 0.43 30.23
Total Expenses 0.37 0.89 -58.43
Operating Profit 0.18 -0.46 139.13
Net Profit -0.02 -0.63 96.83
Equity Capital 7.94 7.94 -
Innocorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yuvraaj Hygiene 0.68 -1.45 4.77
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Integ. Thermopl. 4.47 0.00 2.81
Innocorp 2.15 4.88 1.71
Bisil Plast 0.23 0.00 1.24
Aadi Industries 1.03 4.04 1.03
Arcee Inds. 1.91 -4.98 0.98
Innocorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.67
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.54
Innocorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 14.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 13.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Innocorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.15
2.15
Week Low/High 0.00
2.15
Month Low/High 1.87
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.10
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
182.00

