Innovation Software Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 517433
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE568B01016
BSE
15:14 | 12 Jan
Innovation Software Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Innovation Software Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.07
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.07
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.10
|52-Week low
|0.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.07
|Sell Qty
|198.00
|OPEN
|1.07
|CLOSE
|1.07
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.10
|52-Week low
|0.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.07
|Sell Qty
|198.00
About Innovation Software Exports Ltd.
Innovation Software Exports Ltd
Innovation Software Exports Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company offers a wide range of courses. These include courses for 12th pass/ college students, graduates and working professionals to improve their skills and knowledge in any one area. They provide short term and long term courses.
Innovation offers flexible course timings to suit 12th pass students, college students o...> More
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Innovation Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.07
|
|1.07
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.07
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.07
|YEAR Low/High
|0.90
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|73.00
Quick Links for Innovation Software Exports: