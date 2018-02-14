JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Innovation Software Exports Ltd

Innovation Software Exports Ltd.

BSE: 517433 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE568B01016
BSE 15:14 | 12 Jan Innovation Software Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Innovation Software Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.07
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.07
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 1.10
52-Week low 0.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.07
Sell Qty 198.00
OPEN 1.07
CLOSE 1.07
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 1.10
52-Week low 0.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.07
Sell Qty 198.00

About Innovation Software Exports Ltd.

Innovation Software Exports Ltd

Innovation Software Exports Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company offers a wide range of courses. These include courses for 12th pass/ college students, graduates and working professionals to improve their skills and knowledge in any one area. They provide short term and long term courses. Innovation offers flexible course timings to suit 12th pass students, college students o...> More

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Innovation Software Exports Ltd Financials Results

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Datasoft Applica 0.77 4.05 0.24
> More on Innovation Software Exports Ltd Peer Group

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 96.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.04
> More on Innovation Software Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Innovation Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.07
1.07
Week Low/High 0.00
1.07
Month Low/High 0.00
1.07
YEAR Low/High 0.90
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.53
73.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Innovation Software Exports: