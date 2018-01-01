Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack is a Delhi-based public limited company involved in manufacturing and marketing of PET and PP plastic products. The first plant was established in 1993 at Sohna district (Gurgaon). The company recently established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The company, which started off as a modest corporation with a...> More