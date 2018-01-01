You are here » Home
» Company
» Innovative Tech Pack Ltd
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.
|BSE: 523840
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE965C01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
76.30
|
1.80
(2.42%)
|
OPEN
75.50
|
HIGH
78.35
|
LOW
75.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|75.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.50
|VOLUME
|11428
|52-Week high
|116.40
|52-Week low
|58.00
|P/E
|16.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|167
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|167
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|75.50
|CLOSE
|74.50
|VOLUME
|11428
|52-Week high
|116.40
|52-Week low
|58.00
|P/E
|16.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|167
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|167.10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd
Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack is a Delhi-based public limited company involved in manufacturing and marketing of PET and PP plastic products. The first plant was established in 1993 at Sohna district (Gurgaon).
The company recently established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The company, which started off as a modest corporation with a...> More
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.87
|27.77
|18.37
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.12
|-41.67
|Total Income
|32.94
|27.89
|18.11
|Total Expenses
|26.41
|22.11
|19.45
|Operating Profit
|6.53
|5.77
|13.17
|Net Profit
|1.8
|1.91
|-5.76
|Equity Capital
|2.19
|2.19
| -
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Peer Group
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.98%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|71.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|75.00
|
|78.35
|Week Low/High
|73.00
|
|89.00
|Month Low/High
|73.00
|
|90.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.00
|
|116.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|116.00
Quick Links for Innovative Tech Pack: