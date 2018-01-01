JUST IN
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.

BSE: 523840 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE965C01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 76.30 1.80
(2.42%)
OPEN

75.50

 HIGH

78.35

 LOW

75.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack is a Delhi-based public limited company involved in manufacturing and marketing of PET and PP plastic products. The first plant was established in 1993 at Sohna district (Gurgaon). The company recently established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The company, which started off as a modest corporation with a...> More

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   167
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.30
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.87 27.77 18.37
Other Income 0.07 0.12 -41.67
Total Income 32.94 27.89 18.11
Total Expenses 26.41 22.11 19.45
Operating Profit 6.53 5.77 13.17
Net Profit 1.8 1.91 -5.76
Equity Capital 2.19 2.19 -
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
Prima Plastics 187.65 0.35 206.42
OK Play India 96.75 0.52 180.05
Innovative Tech 76.30 2.42 167.10
Captain Polyp. 162.00 1.98 163.30
Beardsell 54.90 4.87 154.27
Dhabriya Poly. 139.00 -0.57 150.40
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.19
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.98% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 71.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 75.00
78.35
Week Low/High 73.00
89.00
Month Low/High 73.00
90.00
YEAR Low/High 58.00
116.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
116.00

