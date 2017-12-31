JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Insilco Ltd

Insilco Ltd.

BSE: 500211 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INSILCO ISIN Code: INE901A01011
BSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Mar 24.30 -0.05
(-0.21%)
OPEN

23.70

 HIGH

25.40

 LOW

23.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Insilco Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.35
VOLUME 50353
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 22.35
P/E 607.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 152
Buy Price 24.10
Buy Qty 105.00
Sell Price 24.30
Sell Qty 294.00
OPEN 23.70
CLOSE 24.35
VOLUME 50353
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 22.35
P/E 607.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 152
Buy Price 24.10
Buy Qty 105.00
Sell Price 24.30
Sell Qty 294.00

About Insilco Ltd.

Insilco Ltd

Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The company's product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as a reinforcing agent in rubber products like tyres, rice rollers, footwear, conveyor belts, etc. It is used as a carrier for active ingredients in pesticides and also as a grinding aid. In toothpaste...> More

Insilco Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 607.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Insilco Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.68 22.02 -1.54
Other Income 0.69 1.75 -60.57
Total Income 22.37 23.77 -5.89
Total Expenses 23.55 22.85 3.06
Operating Profit -1.18 0.92 -228.26
Net Profit -1.24 0.28 -542.86
Equity Capital 62.72 62.72 -
> More on Insilco Ltd Financials Results

Insilco Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indo Borax & Ch. 558.50 -0.75 179.28
Mangalam Organic 197.95 -0.63 179.14
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Insilco 24.30 -0.21 152.41
Lords Chloro 60.55 -3.89 152.28
Amal 142.00 -0.04 133.91
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
> More on Insilco Ltd Peer Group

Insilco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.11
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 22.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
> More on Insilco Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Insilco Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.99% NA -0.04% -0.93%
1 Month -9.16% NA -1.66% -0.90%
3 Month -23.70% NA 1.52% 0.93%
6 Month 1.04% NA 4.89% 4.29%
1 Year -7.78% NA 16.53% 16.06%
3 Year 50.93% NA 16.60% 18.32%

Insilco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.70
25.40
Week Low/High 23.70
26.00
Month Low/High 23.70
28.00
YEAR Low/High 22.35
37.00
All TIME Low/High 5.32
135.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Insilco: