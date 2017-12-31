Insilco Ltd.
|BSE: 500211
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INSILCO
|ISIN Code: INE901A01011
|BSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Mar
|24.30
|
-0.05
(-0.21%)
|
OPEN
23.70
|
HIGH
25.40
|
LOW
23.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Insilco Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.35
|VOLUME
|50353
|52-Week high
|36.65
|52-Week low
|22.35
|P/E
|607.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|24.10
|Buy Qty
|105.00
|Sell Price
|24.30
|Sell Qty
|294.00
About Insilco Ltd.
Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The company's product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as a reinforcing agent in rubber products like tyres, rice rollers, footwear, conveyor belts, etc. It is used as a carrier for active ingredients in pesticides and also as a grinding aid. In toothpaste...> More
Insilco Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|152
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|607.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.51
Insilco Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.68
|22.02
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.69
|1.75
|-60.57
|Total Income
|22.37
|23.77
|-5.89
|Total Expenses
|23.55
|22.85
|3.06
|Operating Profit
|-1.18
|0.92
|-228.26
|Net Profit
|-1.24
|0.28
|-542.86
|Equity Capital
|62.72
|62.72
|-
Insilco Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indo Borax & Ch.
|558.50
|-0.75
|179.28
|Mangalam Organic
|197.95
|-0.63
|179.14
|Hind.Organ.Chem.
|25.10
|4.80
|168.60
|Insilco
|24.30
|-0.21
|152.41
|Lords Chloro
|60.55
|-3.89
|152.28
|Amal
|142.00
|-0.04
|133.91
|Kilburn Chemical
|112.10
|-0.80
|132.95
Insilco Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|NA
|-0.04%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-9.16%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-23.70%
|NA
|1.52%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|1.04%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-7.78%
|NA
|16.53%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|50.93%
|NA
|16.60%
|18.32%
Insilco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.70
|
|25.40
|Week Low/High
|23.70
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.70
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.35
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.32
|
|135.00
