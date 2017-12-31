Insilco Ltd

Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The company's product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as a reinforcing agent in rubber products like tyres, rice rollers, footwear, conveyor belts, etc. It is used as a carrier for active ingredients in pesticides and also as a grinding aid. In toothpaste...> More