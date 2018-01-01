JUST IN
Insta Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511433 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE592M01021
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 21 Aug Insta Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Insta Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.45
VOLUME 8
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 4.67
Buy Qty 42.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Insta Finance Ltd.

Insta Finance Ltd

Earlier known as Subash Dalal Financial Consultants, SDFC Finance was incorporated on 23 Jul.'90. It was promoted by S B Dalal, B V Dalal, R B Dalal and others. The company is engaged in fund- and non-fund-based services in the financial arena. It offers advice on the quantum, timing and nature of issue considering various guidelines, capital structuring, detailed checklist for various activiti...> More

Insta Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Insta Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 0.16 62.5
Other Income -
Total Income 0.26 0.16 62.5
Total Expenses 0.26 0.17 52.94
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 10 10 -
> More on Insta Finance Ltd Financials Results

Insta Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Global Cap.Mkt. 3.80 0.00 9.46
Insta Finance 4.67 4.94 9.34
Bombay Talkies 1.73 0.00 9.34
Nam Securities 30.55 4.98 9.32
Apoorva Leasing 4.60 -1.08 9.19
> More on Insta Finance Ltd Peer Group

Insta Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.94
> More on Insta Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Insta Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.60%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month NA NA 2.06% 1.27%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.64%
1 Year NA NA 17.16% 16.45%
3 Year -38.06% NA 17.22% 18.72%

Insta Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.67
4.67
Week Low/High 0.00
4.67
Month Low/High 0.00
4.67
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.67
All TIME Low/High 0.25
21.00

