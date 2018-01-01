Insta Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511433
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE592M01021
|BSE LIVE 15:18 | 21 Aug
|Insta Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Insta Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.45
|VOLUME
|8
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|4.67
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Insta Finance Ltd.
Earlier known as Subash Dalal Financial Consultants, SDFC Finance was incorporated on 23 Jul.'90. It was promoted by S B Dalal, B V Dalal, R B Dalal and others. The company is engaged in fund- and non-fund-based services in the financial arena. It offers advice on the quantum, timing and nature of issue considering various guidelines, capital structuring, detailed checklist for various activiti...> More
Insta Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.61
Insta Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.26
|0.16
|62.5
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.26
|0.16
|62.5
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|0.17
|52.94
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Insta Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Golden Capital
|30.65
|2.34
|9.75
|Alpha Graphic
|2.39
|-4.78
|9.52
|Global Cap.Mkt.
|3.80
|0.00
|9.46
|Insta Finance
|4.67
|4.94
|9.34
|Bombay Talkies
|1.73
|0.00
|9.34
|Nam Securities
|30.55
|4.98
|9.32
|Apoorva Leasing
|4.60
|-1.08
|9.19
Insta Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Insta Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.06%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.16%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|-38.06%
|NA
|17.22%
|18.72%
Insta Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.67
|
|4.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.67
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.67
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.67
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|21.00
