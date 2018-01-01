JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Intec Capital Ltd

Intec Capital Ltd.

BSE: 526871 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE017E01018
BSE 13:54 | 08 Mar 39.00 1.00
(2.63%)
OPEN

39.00

 HIGH

39.00

 LOW

39.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Intec Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 61.70
52-Week low 34.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.00
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 39.00
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 61.70
52-Week low 34.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.00
Sell Qty 50.00

About Intec Capital Ltd.

Intec Capital Ltd

Intec Capital Limited (Intec) is an India-based Company. Intec is the Non-Banking Financial Institution. Intec focuses on participating in nation building process. Intec offers loan financing services. The Company also offers services, including finance service, corporate advisory service and life/general insurance service. Intec focuses on looking after the financial requirements of Small and Med...> More

Intec Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Intec Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.37 23.32 -46.96
Other Income 5.27 0.18 2827.78
Total Income 17.63 23.5 -24.98
Total Expenses 10.95 9.86 11.05
Operating Profit 6.68 13.64 -51.03
Net Profit -1.2 0.12 -1100
Equity Capital 18.37 18.37 -
> More on Intec Capital Ltd Financials Results

Intec Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Motor & Gen Fin 38.00 -3.68 73.57
Blue Circle Ser. 35.85 -1.92 72.95
Avonmore Capital 30.05 -3.38 72.93
Mangal Credit 3.71 3.06 71.64
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64
Authum Invest 61.95 -0.32 71.43
Alfred Herbert 920.00 -3.23 70.84
> More on Intec Capital Ltd Peer Group

Intec Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.71
> More on Intec Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Intec Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -35.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Intec Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.00
39.00
Week Low/High 38.00
39.00
Month Low/High 35.65
39.00
YEAR Low/High 34.30
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
119.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Intec Capital: