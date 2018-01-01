Intec Capital Ltd.
About Intec Capital Ltd.
Intec Capital Limited (Intec) is an India-based Company. Intec is the Non-Banking Financial Institution. Intec focuses on participating in nation building process. Intec offers loan financing services. The Company also offers services, including finance service, corporate advisory service and life/general insurance service. Intec focuses on looking after the financial requirements of Small and Med...> More
Intec Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|72
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|87.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Intec Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.37
|23.32
|-46.96
|Other Income
|5.27
|0.18
|2827.78
|Total Income
|17.63
|23.5
|-24.98
|Total Expenses
|10.95
|9.86
|11.05
|Operating Profit
|6.68
|13.64
|-51.03
|Net Profit
|-1.2
|0.12
|-1100
|Equity Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|-
Intec Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Motor & Gen Fin
|38.00
|-3.68
|73.57
|Blue Circle Ser.
|35.85
|-1.92
|72.95
|Avonmore Capital
|30.05
|-3.38
|72.93
|Mangal Credit
|3.71
|3.06
|71.64
|Intec Capital
|39.00
|2.63
|71.64
|Authum Invest
|61.95
|-0.32
|71.43
|Alfred Herbert
|920.00
|-3.23
|70.84
Intec Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Intec Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-35.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Intec Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.00
|
|39.00
|Week Low/High
|38.00
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|35.65
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.30
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|119.00
