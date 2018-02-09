JUST IN
Integrated Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 500212 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE898B01017
BSE LIVE 10:02 | 12 Mar 39.85 -2.05
(-4.89%)
OPEN

39.85

 HIGH

39.85

 LOW

39.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integrated Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 39.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 41.90
VOLUME 70
52-Week high 49.25
52-Week low 20.60
P/E 5.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.85
Sell Qty 530.00
About Integrated Financial Services Ltd.

Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates. Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Fina...> More

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.86
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.69 0.48 43.75
Other Income 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Total Income 0.77 0.58 32.76
Total Expenses 0.09 0.12 -25
Operating Profit 0.67 0.47 42.55
Net Profit 0.55 0.35 57.14
Equity Capital 6 6 -
> More on Integrated Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swastika Investm 160.00 -2.47 47.36
Ladderup Finance 35.00 -3.05 44.98
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
> More on Integrated Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.80
> More on Integrated Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.57% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month -5.12% NA 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year NA NA 16.57% 18.26%

Integrated Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.85
39.85
Week Low/High 38.00
44.00
Month Low/High 33.10
44.00
YEAR Low/High 20.60
49.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
60.00

