Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates. Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Fina...> More