Integrated Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 500212
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE898B01017
|
BSE
LIVE
10:02 | 12 Mar
|
39.85
|
-2.05
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
39.85
|
HIGH
39.85
|
LOW
39.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integrated Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.90
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|49.25
|52-Week low
|20.60
|P/E
|5.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.85
|Sell Qty
|530.00
|OPEN
|39.85
|CLOSE
|41.90
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|49.25
|52-Week low
|20.60
|P/E
|5.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.85
|Sell Qty
|530.00
About Integrated Financial Services Ltd.
Integrated Financial Services Ltd
Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates.
Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Fina...> More
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.57%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-5.12%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.57%
|18.26%
Integrated Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.85
|
|39.85
|Week Low/High
|38.00
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|33.10
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.60
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|60.00
