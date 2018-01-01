JUST IN
Integrated Hitech Ltd.

BSE: 532303 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE934A01012
BSE 14:31 | 16 May Integrated Hitech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integrated Hitech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.57
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.81
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 4.57
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 57.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.57
Sell Qty 9995.00
About Integrated Hitech Ltd.

Integrated Hitech Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'99 as Integrated Information Services (Madras) Pvt Ltd and subsequently was changed to Integrated Hitech Ltd (IHL) in Jan.'97. IHL is an information technology company involved in integrated operations on software developement, education, training and IT solutions. It has concentrated on Hi end segment of information technology, education and training effectively utilising the...> More

Integrated Hitech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 57.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Integrated Hitech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.07 14.29
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit 0.02 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Integrated Hitech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Melstar Info. 3.25 0.00 4.64
Encore Software 7.10 4.41 4.59
Integ. Hitech 4.57 -4.99 4.57
Prithvi Info. 1.28 -4.48 4.43
Omni Ax's 2.40 1.69 4.13
Glodyne Techno. 0.90 0.00 4.06
Integrated Hitech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 73.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.46
Integrated Hitech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 23.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Integrated Hitech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.57
4.57
Week Low/High 0.00
4.57
Month Low/High 0.00
4.57
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.57
All TIME Low/High 0.41
50.00

