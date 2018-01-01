Integrated Hitech Ltd.
Integrated Hitech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.81
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|4.57
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|57.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.57
|Sell Qty
|9995.00
About Integrated Hitech Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'99 as Integrated Information Services (Madras) Pvt Ltd and subsequently was changed to Integrated Hitech Ltd (IHL) in Jan.'97. IHL is an information technology company involved in integrated operations on software developement, education, training and IT solutions. It has concentrated on Hi end segment of information technology, education and training effectively utilising the...> More
Integrated Hitech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|57.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
Integrated Hitech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Integrated Hitech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cura Tech.
|4.97
|-4.97
|4.75
|Melstar Info.
|3.25
|0.00
|4.64
|Encore Software
|7.10
|4.41
|4.59
|Integ. Hitech
|4.57
|-4.99
|4.57
|Prithvi Info.
|1.28
|-4.48
|4.43
|Omni Ax's
|2.40
|1.69
|4.13
|Glodyne Techno.
|0.90
|0.00
|4.06
Integrated Hitech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Integrated Hitech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|23.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Integrated Hitech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.57
|
|4.57
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.57
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.57
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.57
|All TIME Low/High
|0.41
|
|50.00
