You are here » Home
» Company
» Integrated Proteins Ltd
Integrated Proteins Ltd.
|BSE: 519606
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE177M01013
|
BSE
09:42 | 27 Apr
|
Integrated Proteins Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integrated Proteins Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.24
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|2.24
|52-Week low
|2.13
|P/E
|53.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.13
|CLOSE
|2.24
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|2.24
|52-Week low
|2.13
|P/E
|53.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.78
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Integrated Proteins Ltd.
Integrated Proteins Ltd
Integrated Proteins Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 14 Oct'92 vide certificate No 04-18426. The company obtains its certificate for commencement of bussiness on 1 Jan'93. The company is presently engaged in trading of de-oiled cake. The promoters of the company are Shri Arvind Shah, Shri Piyush Vora & Shri Vinod Mehta.
The company setup facilities for the processing Rape-s...> More
Integrated Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integrated Proteins Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Integrated Proteins Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|3.52
|3.52
| -
Integrated Proteins Ltd - Peer Group
Integrated Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integrated Proteins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Integrated Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.13
|
|2.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.13
|YEAR Low/High
|2.13
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|12.00
Quick Links for Integrated Proteins: