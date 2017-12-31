JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Integrated Proteins Ltd

Integrated Proteins Ltd.

BSE: 519606 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE177M01013
BSE 09:42 | 27 Apr Integrated Proteins Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integrated Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.24
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 2.24
52-Week low 2.13
P/E 53.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.13
CLOSE 2.24
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 2.24
52-Week low 2.13
P/E 53.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Integrated Proteins Ltd.

Integrated Proteins Ltd

Integrated Proteins Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 14 Oct'92 vide certificate No 04-18426. The company obtains its certificate for commencement of bussiness on 1 Jan'93. The company is presently engaged in trading of de-oiled cake. The promoters of the company are Shri Arvind Shah, Shri Piyush Vora & Shri Vinod Mehta. The company setup facilities for the processing Rape-s...> More

Integrated Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integrated Proteins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.03 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Equity Capital 3.52 3.52 -
> More on Integrated Proteins Ltd Financials Results

Integrated Proteins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Agro Mills 6.87 4.89 2.13
Ashiana Agro Ind 2.78 0.00 1.28
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Ratnamani Agro 0.96 -4.95 0.51
Sagar Soya Prod 0.87 -4.40 0.51
> More on Integrated Proteins Ltd Peer Group

Integrated Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.72
> More on Integrated Proteins Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Integrated Proteins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Integrated Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.13
2.13
Week Low/High 0.00
2.13
Month Low/High 0.00
2.13
YEAR Low/High 2.13
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
12.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Integrated Proteins: