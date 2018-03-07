You are here » Home
Integrated Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531889
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE882B01029
|
BSE
15:14 | 07 Mar
|
1.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.70
|
HIGH
1.70
|
LOW
1.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integrated Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.70
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|1.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.70
|Buy Qty
|380.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Integrated Technologies Ltd.
Integrated Technologies Ltd
Integrated Technologies (ITL) is dealing in Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. Its works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana....> More
Integrated Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integrated Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
Integrated Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Integrated Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integrated Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Integrated Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.70
|
|1.70
|Week Low/High
|1.70
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.64
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|49.00
