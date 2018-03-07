JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Integrated Technologies Ltd

Integrated Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531889 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE882B01029
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 1.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.70

 HIGH

1.70

 LOW

1.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integrated Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.70
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 1.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.70
Buy Qty 380.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.70
CLOSE 1.70
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 1.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.70
Buy Qty 380.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Integrated Technologies Ltd

Integrated Technologies (ITL) is dealing in Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. Its works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana....> More

Integrated Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integrated Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.01 600
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.01 -600
Net Profit -0.07 -0.01 -600
Equity Capital 4.78 4.78 -
> More on Integrated Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Integrated Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
Super Domestic 1.50 -3.23 0.65
Procal Elect. 0.66 -4.35 0.23
> More on Integrated Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Integrated Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.27
Indian Public 22.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.86
> More on Integrated Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Integrated Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Integrated Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.70
1.70
Week Low/High 1.70
2.00
Month Low/High 1.64
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.50
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
49.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Integrated Technologies: