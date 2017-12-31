Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated pol...> More