Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd.

BSE: 530921 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE038N01015
BSE 15:13 | 28 Feb 4.47 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.47

 HIGH

4.47

 LOW

4.47
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.47
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 4.70
52-Week low 4.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.47
Buy Qty 3600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.47
CLOSE 4.47
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 4.70
52-Week low 4.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.47
Buy Qty 3600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd.

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated pol...> More

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] -5.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.17 10.06 40.85
Other Income -
Total Income 14.18 10.06 40.95
Total Expenses 13.4 8.87 51.07
Operating Profit 0.78 1.19 -34.45
Net Profit -0.51 -0.04 -1175
Equity Capital 6.29 6.29 -
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashish Polyplast 14.15 -4.71 4.81
Yuvraaj Hygiene 0.68 -1.45 4.77
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Integ. Thermopl. 4.47 0.00 2.81
Innocorp 2.15 4.88 1.71
Bisil Plast 0.23 0.00 1.24
Aadi Industries 1.03 4.04 1.03
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.68
Indian Public 55.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.58
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.47
4.47
Week Low/High 0.00
4.47
Month Low/High 4.47
4.00
YEAR Low/High 4.19
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
14.00

