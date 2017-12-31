You are here » Home
» Company
» Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd.
|BSE: 530921
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE038N01015
|
BSE
15:13 | 28 Feb
|
4.47
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.47
|
HIGH
4.47
|
LOW
4.47
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.47
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|4.70
|52-Week low
|4.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.47
|Buy Qty
|3600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.47
|CLOSE
|4.47
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|4.70
|52-Week low
|4.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.47
|Buy Qty
|3600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.81
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd.
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated pol...> More
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.17
|10.06
|40.85
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|14.18
|10.06
|40.95
|Total Expenses
|13.4
|8.87
|51.07
|Operating Profit
|0.78
|1.19
|-34.45
|Net Profit
|-0.51
|-0.04
|-1175
|Equity Capital
|6.29
|6.29
| -
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - Peer Group
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.47
|
|4.47
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.47
|Month Low/High
|4.47
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.19
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|14.00
Quick Links for Integrated Thermoplastics: