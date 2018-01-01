You are here » Home
» Company
» Integra Capital Management Ltd
Integra Capital Management Ltd.
|BSE: 531314
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE366H01012
|
BSE
14:24 | 01 Mar
|
36.10
|
1.55
(4.49%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.10
|
LOW
36.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integra Capital Management Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.55
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|36.10
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|82.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|36.10
|Sell Qty
|515.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|82.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|36.10
|CLOSE
|34.55
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|36.10
|52-Week low
|19.35
|P/E
|82.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|36.10
|Sell Qty
|515.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|82.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Integra Capital Management Ltd.
Integra Capital Management Ltd
Integra Capital Management Limited provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses in India. The company offers wealth management services, including direct equity investments advisory, mutual funds, real estate advisory, risk management, and other ancillary services. It also provides consultancy/advisory services, as well as invests and trades in shares, stocks, securities, mutual fund...> More
Integra Capital Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integra Capital Management Ltd - Financial Results
Integra Capital Management Ltd - Peer Group
Integra Capital Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integra Capital Management Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Integra Capital Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.10
|
|36.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|36.10
|Month Low/High
|32.95
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.35
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|36.00
Quick Links for Integra Capital Management: