Integra Capital Management Ltd.

BSE: 531314 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE366H01012
BSE 14:24 | 01 Mar 36.10 1.55
(4.49%)
About Integra Capital Management Ltd.

Integra Capital Management Ltd

Integra Capital Management Limited provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses in India. The company offers wealth management services, including direct equity investments advisory, mutual funds, real estate advisory, risk management, and other ancillary services. It also provides consultancy/advisory services, as well as invests and trades in shares, stocks, securities, mutual fund

Integra Capital Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 82.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integra Capital Management Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.93 0.16 481.25
Other Income 0.11 0.08 37.5
Total Income 1.04 0.24 333.33
Total Expenses 0.95 0.19 400
Operating Profit 0.09 0.05 80
Net Profit 0.09 0.05 80
Equity Capital 4.7 4.7 -
> More on Integra Capital Management Ltd Financials Results

Integra Capital Management Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shyamkamal Inv 20.80 -4.59 17.24
Sunshine Capital 13.23 0.00 17.23
Integ. Capital 4.72 0.00 17.09
Integra Capital 36.10 4.49 16.97
Siel Fin. Serv. 14.95 0.00 16.95
HCKK Ventures 44.85 -3.03 16.64
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
> More on Integra Capital Management Ltd Peer Group

Integra Capital Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.11
> More on Integra Capital Management Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Integra Capital Management Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Integra Capital Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.10
36.10
Week Low/High 0.00
36.10
Month Low/High 32.95
36.00
YEAR Low/High 19.35
36.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
36.00

