Integra Engineering India Ltd

Schlafhorst Engineering (SEL) (formerly known as Padmatex Engineering) was incorporated in 1981 to manufacture and market textile machinery. SEL's manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. The company has a collaboration with Schlafhorst, Germany, which is a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Saurer group. Schlafhorst increased its equity stak...> More