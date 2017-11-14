JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Integra Engineering India Ltd

Integra Engineering India Ltd.

BSE: 505358 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE984B01023
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 52.50 -1.55
(-2.87%)
OPEN

54.00

 HIGH

54.80

 LOW

52.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Integra Engineering India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 54.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.05
VOLUME 12339
52-Week high 76.60
52-Week low 30.00
P/E 60.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 180
Buy Price 52.50
Buy Qty 475.00
Sell Price 53.70
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 54.00
CLOSE 54.05
VOLUME 12339
52-Week high 76.60
52-Week low 30.00
P/E 60.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 180
Buy Price 52.50
Buy Qty 475.00
Sell Price 53.70
Sell Qty 100.00

About Integra Engineering India Ltd.

Integra Engineering India Ltd

Schlafhorst Engineering (SEL) (formerly known as Padmatex Engineering) was incorporated in 1981 to manufacture and market textile machinery. SEL's manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. The company has a collaboration with Schlafhorst, Germany, which is a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Saurer group. Schlafhorst increased its equity stak...> More

Integra Engineering India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   180
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 60.34
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Integra Engineering India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.2 6.94 75.79
Other Income 0.4 0.87 -54.02
Total Income 12.61 7.81 61.46
Total Expenses 11.12 7.14 55.74
Operating Profit 1.49 0.67 122.39
Net Profit 0.78 0.37 110.81
Equity Capital 3.42 3.42 -
> More on Integra Engineering India Ltd Financials Results

Integra Engineering India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Faze Three 76.85 -3.94 186.90
DCM 99.35 1.07 185.59
Banswara Syntex 105.00 -1.91 179.97
Integra Engg. 52.50 -2.87 179.55
Mallcom (India) 272.50 -6.03 170.04
Damodar Indust. 141.90 2.94 157.93
Morarjee Text. 43.00 2.14 156.21
> More on Integra Engineering India Ltd Peer Group

Integra Engineering India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.67
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.26
Indian Public 38.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.17
> More on Integra Engineering India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Integra Engineering India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.83% NA 0.05% -0.82%
1 Month -7.98% NA -1.57% -0.79%
3 Month -12.65% NA 1.61% 1.04%
6 Month 12.30% NA 4.99% 4.40%
1 Year 64.84% NA 16.64% 16.19%
3 Year 139.18% NA 16.70% 18.45%

Integra Engineering India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.40
54.80
Week Low/High 52.40
58.00
Month Low/High 52.40
60.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
77.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
95.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Integra Engineering India: