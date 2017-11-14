You are here » Home
Integra Engineering India Ltd.
|BSE: 505358
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE984B01023
|
BSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
52.50
|
-1.55
(-2.87%)
|
OPEN
54.00
|
HIGH
54.80
|
LOW
52.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Integra Engineering India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|54.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.05
|VOLUME
|12339
|52-Week high
|76.60
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|60.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|180
|Buy Price
|52.50
|Buy Qty
|475.00
|Sell Price
|53.70
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|54.00
|CLOSE
|54.05
|VOLUME
|12339
|52-Week high
|76.60
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|60.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|180
|Buy Price
|52.50
|Buy Qty
|475.00
|Sell Price
|53.70
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Integra Engineering India Ltd.
Integra Engineering India Ltd
Schlafhorst Engineering (SEL) (formerly known as Padmatex Engineering) was incorporated in 1981 to manufacture and market textile machinery. SEL's manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat.
The company has a collaboration with Schlafhorst, Germany, which is a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Saurer group. Schlafhorst increased its equity stak...> More
Integra Engineering India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Integra Engineering India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.2
|6.94
|75.79
|Other Income
|0.4
|0.87
|-54.02
|Total Income
|12.61
|7.81
|61.46
|Total Expenses
|11.12
|7.14
|55.74
|Operating Profit
|1.49
|0.67
|122.39
|Net Profit
|0.78
|0.37
|110.81
|Equity Capital
|3.42
|3.42
| -
Integra Engineering India Ltd - Peer Group
Integra Engineering India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Integra Engineering India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-7.98%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-12.65%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|12.30%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|64.84%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|139.18%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.45%
Integra Engineering India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.40
|
|54.80
|Week Low/High
|52.40
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|52.40
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|77.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|95.00
