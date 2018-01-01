You are here » Home
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 506134
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE512D01028
|
BSE
LIVE
14:32 | 27 Feb
|
9.07
|
-0.43
(-4.53%)
|
OPEN
9.07
|
HIGH
9.07
|
LOW
9.07
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. The Company provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financia...> More
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-4.02%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-26.85%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.40%
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.07
|
|9.07
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.07
|Month Low/High
|9.07
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.77
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.62
|
|108.00
Quick Links for Intellivate Capital Ventures: