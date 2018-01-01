JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 506134 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE512D01028
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 27 Feb 9.07 -0.43
(-4.53%)
OPEN

9.07

 HIGH

9.07

 LOW

9.07
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.07
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.50
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 15.35
52-Week low 8.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 9.07
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 9.07
CLOSE 9.50
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 15.35
52-Week low 8.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 9.07
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. The Company provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financia...> More

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 2.91 2.91 -
> More on Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd Financials Results

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Scintilla Comm 27.00 0.00 27.08
PMC Fincorp 0.53 0.00 26.98
Elixir Capital 46.30 -2.53 26.85
Intellivate Capi 9.07 -4.53 26.39
Lohia Securities 52.30 0.00 26.05
Guj. State Fin. 2.89 -4.93 25.75
Modex Intl. Sec. 42.90 2.51 25.74
> More on Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd Peer Group

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.03
> More on Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.83%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 1.00%
6 Month -4.02% NA 5.03% 4.36%
1 Year -26.85% NA 16.68% 16.14%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.40%

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.07
9.07
Week Low/High 0.00
9.07
Month Low/High 9.07
9.00
YEAR Low/High 8.77
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.62
108.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Intellivate Capital Ventures: