Intense Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532326 Sector: IT
NSE: INTENTECH ISIN Code: INE781A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 70.05 -2.25
(-3.11%)
OPEN

72.30

 HIGH

73.45

 LOW

69.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 70.10 -1.65
(-2.30%)
OPEN

72.00

 HIGH

73.00

 LOW

69.80
About Intense Technologies Ltd.

Intense Technologies Ltd

Incorporated in July 1990 as Fortune Office Systems Pvt. Ltd, Fortune Informatics Ltd (FIL) changed its name to Fortune Informatics Pvt. Ltd. in Feb., 1999 and subsequently converted into a public limited company. Originally engaged in trading of computer hardware and office automation equipment, FIL is now engaged in design, development and marketing of software products and in implementation...> More

Intense Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   155
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Intense Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.52 10.7 -11.03
Other Income 0.23 0.27 -14.81
Total Income 9.75 10.97 -11.12
Total Expenses 9.86 11.45 -13.89
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.47 76.6
Net Profit -1.17 -2.55 54.12
Equity Capital 4.42 4.34 -
> More on Intense Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Intense Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ABM Knowledge 88.95 -0.34 177.90
Accel Frontline 55.55 1.09 165.32
Cybertech Sys. 60.30 -1.23 165.28
Intense Tech. 70.05 -3.11 154.81
Bodhtree Consul. 76.85 -2.84 153.39
R S Software (I) 59.15 -0.17 152.02
Mindteck (India) 59.40 -3.73 151.83
> More on Intense Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Intense Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.46
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.32
> More on Intense Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Intense Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.55% -10.13% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.85% -20.57% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.41% -13.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.97% -31.27% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -60.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Intense Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.00
73.45
Week Low/High 69.00
80.00
Month Low/High 69.00
92.00
YEAR Low/High 69.00
189.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
249.00

