Intense Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532326
|Sector: IT
|NSE: INTENTECH
|ISIN Code: INE781A01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
70.05
|
-2.25
(-3.11%)
|
OPEN
72.30
|
HIGH
73.45
|
LOW
69.00
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
70.10
|
-1.65
(-2.30%)
|
OPEN
72.00
|
HIGH
73.00
|
LOW
69.80
About Intense Technologies Ltd.
Intense Technologies Ltd
Incorporated in July 1990 as Fortune Office Systems Pvt. Ltd, Fortune Informatics Ltd (FIL) changed its name to Fortune Informatics Pvt. Ltd. in Feb., 1999 and subsequently converted into a public limited company.
Originally engaged in trading of computer hardware and office automation equipment, FIL is now engaged in design, development and marketing of software products and in implementation...> More
Intense Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Intense Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Intense Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.52
|10.7
|-11.03
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.27
|-14.81
|Total Income
|9.75
|10.97
|-11.12
|Total Expenses
|9.86
|11.45
|-13.89
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.47
|76.6
|Net Profit
|-1.17
|-2.55
|54.12
|Equity Capital
|4.42
|4.34
| -
Intense Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Intense Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Intense Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.55%
|-10.13%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.85%
|-20.57%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.41%
|-13.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.97%
|-31.27%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-60.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-2.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Intense Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.00
|
|73.45
|Week Low/High
|69.00
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|69.00
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.00
|
|189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|249.00
