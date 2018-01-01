JUST IN
Inter Globe Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511391 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE661M01016
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 21.35 1.00
(4.91%)
OPEN

19.35

 HIGH

21.35

 LOW

19.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inter Globe Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Inter Globe Finance Ltd.

Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Inter Globe Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 and was registered as a NBFC with Reserve Bank of India under Section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, IGFL is an integrated financial services group, offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors. Headquartered ...> More

Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 136.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.36 33.96 -93.05
Other Income -
Total Income 2.36 33.96 -93.05
Total Expenses 3.08 32.63 -90.56
Operating Profit -0.72 1.33 -154.14
Net Profit -1.01 1.23 -182.11
Equity Capital 6.82 7.17 -
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intl. Housg.Fin. 8.28 -4.94 14.87
J J Finance Corp 52.70 -4.96 14.86
Geefcee Finance 13.50 0.00 14.77
Inter Globe Fin 21.35 4.91 14.56
J Taparia Proj 8.83 4.50 14.30
Upasana Finance 33.00 0.00 14.12
Gilada Finance 39.50 2.60 13.86
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.68
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 13.87% NA 0.38% -0.69%
1 Month -12.50% NA -1.24% -0.66%
3 Month -14.60% NA 1.94% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.33% 4.54%
1 Year -13.91% NA 17.02% 16.34%
3 Year 33.44% NA 17.09% 18.60%

Inter Globe Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.35
21.35
Week Low/High 18.60
21.00
Month Low/High 18.60
24.00
YEAR Low/High 18.60
41.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
41.00

