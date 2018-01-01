You are here » Home
Inter Globe Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511391
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE661M01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
21.35
|
1.00
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
19.35
|
HIGH
21.35
|
LOW
19.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Inter Globe Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Inter Globe Finance Ltd.
Inter Globe Finance Ltd
Inter Globe Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 and was registered as a NBFC with Reserve Bank of India under Section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, IGFL is an integrated financial services group, offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors.
Headquartered ...> More
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.36
|33.96
|-93.05
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.36
|33.96
|-93.05
|Total Expenses
|3.08
|32.63
|-90.56
|Operating Profit
|-0.72
|1.33
|-154.14
|Net Profit
|-1.01
|1.23
|-182.11
|Equity Capital
|6.82
|7.17
| -
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|13.87%
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|-12.50%
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.66%
|3 Month
|-14.60%
|NA
|1.94%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.33%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|-13.91%
|NA
|17.02%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|33.44%
|NA
|17.09%
|18.60%
Inter Globe Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.35
|
|21.35
|Week Low/High
|18.60
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.60
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.60
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|41.00
