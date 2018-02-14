You are here » Home
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.
|BSE: 530259
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE003B01014
|
BSE
15:08 | 12 Mar
|
25.50
|
-0.15
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
25.50
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
25.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.65
|VOLUME
|1040
|52-Week high
|29.95
|52-Week low
|8.75
|P/E
|11.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|25.50
|Sell Qty
|190.00
|OPEN
|25.50
|CLOSE
|25.65
|VOLUME
|1040
|52-Week high
|29.95
|52-Week low
|8.75
|P/E
|11.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|25.50
|Sell Qty
|190.00
About Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd, which was originally promoted to engage in the business of trading and investment in shares and securities by Shanti Lal Jain and Sanjal Jain was incorporated as Patodi Dalmia Investors Pvt Ltd in West Bengal in May '84. It was converted into a public limite company in Nov. 94 and it's name was subsequently changed to Inter State Financial Services.
In 1995, the com...> More
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.87
|5.25
|30.86
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.12
|-25
|Total Income
|6.96
|5.37
|29.61
|Total Expenses
|6.08
|4.69
|29.64
|Operating Profit
|0.88
|0.69
|27.54
|Net Profit
|0.29
|0.2
|45
|Equity Capital
|4.99
|4.99
| -
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Peer Group
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|16.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.90%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|80.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.50
|
|25.50
|Week Low/High
|25.50
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|20.00
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.75
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.61
|
|31.00
