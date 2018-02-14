JUST IN
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.

BSE: 530259 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE003B01014
BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar 25.50 -0.15
(-0.58%)
OPEN

25.50

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

25.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 25.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.65
VOLUME 1040
52-Week high 29.95
52-Week low 8.75
P/E 11.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 25.50
Sell Qty 190.00
About Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd, which was originally promoted to engage in the business of trading and investment in shares and securities by Shanti Lal Jain and Sanjal Jain was incorporated as Patodi Dalmia Investors Pvt Ltd in West Bengal in May '84. It was converted into a public limite company in Nov. 94 and it's name was subsequently changed to Inter State Financial Services. In 1995, the com...

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.87 5.25 30.86
Other Income 0.09 0.12 -25
Total Income 6.96 5.37 29.61
Total Expenses 6.08 4.69 29.64
Operating Profit 0.88 0.69 27.54
Net Profit 0.29 0.2 45
Equity Capital 4.99 4.99 -
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ABC India 94.10 0.37 51.00
Shreeji Translog 135.00 0.00 47.12
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.46
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 16.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.90% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 80.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.50
25.50
Week Low/High 25.50
28.00
Month Low/High 20.00
30.00
YEAR Low/High 8.75
30.00
All TIME Low/High 1.61
31.00

