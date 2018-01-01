You are here » Home
Interface Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530519
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE778C01027
|
BSE
15:14 | 20 Aug
|
Interface Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Interface Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.17
|VOLUME
|13001
|52-Week high
|0.18
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.18
|Buy Qty
|21000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Interface Financial Services Ltd.
Interface Financial Services Ltd
Incorporated on 1 Jan.'92, Interface Financial Services became a public limited company in 1994. It was jointly promoted by Interface Capital Market and Choksi Financial and Leasing Pvt Ltd.
It is engaged in underwriting and broking, primary and secondary market operations and research, share shoppe, and leasing and automobile finance.
The management has drawn up a detailed business plan to...> More
Interface Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Interface Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Interface Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Interface Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Interface Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Interface Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.18
|
|0.18
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.18
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.18
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.18
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|9.00
