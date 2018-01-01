JUST IN
Interface Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530519 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE778C01027
BSE 15:14 | 20 Aug Interface Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Interface Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.17
VOLUME 13001
52-Week high 0.18
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.18
Buy Qty 21000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Interface Financial Services Ltd.

Interface Financial Services Ltd

Incorporated on 1 Jan.'92, Interface Financial Services became a public limited company in 1994. It was jointly promoted by Interface Capital Market and Choksi Financial and Leasing Pvt Ltd. It is engaged in underwriting and broking, primary and secondary market operations and research, share shoppe, and leasing and automobile finance. The management has drawn up a detailed business plan to...> More

Interface Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Interface Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -0.01 -
Total Income -0.01 -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 24.71 24.71 -
Interface Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Lease Fin. 1.65 4.43 4.48
Superior Finleas 14.90 3.11 4.47
KLG Capital 13.95 -4.78 4.46
Interface Fin. 0.18 5.88 4.45
Trishakti Elect. 14.70 0.00 4.37
Shreevatsaa Fin. 4.32 4.85 4.36
Winy Commercial 5.50 1.85 4.33
Interface Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 67.11
Interface Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -58.14% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Interface Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.18
0.18
Week Low/High 0.00
0.18
Month Low/High 0.00
0.18
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.18
All TIME Low/High 0.10
9.00

