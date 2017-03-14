You are here » Home
Interlink Petroleum Ltd.
|BSE: 526512
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE959G01016
|
BSE
13:20 | 12 Mar
|
5.00
|
-0.26
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.00
|
LOW
5.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Interlink Petroleum Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Interlink Petroleum Ltd.
Interlink Petroleum Ltd
Interlink Petroleum Limited (IPL) is a public limited company, incorporated in 1993, under the laws of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IPL has been engaged in the exploration and production of oil & gas since 1995.
Following the liberalization of the hydrocarbon sector by the Government of India, IPL was among the early private sector companies that was awarded the rights to d...> More
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Interlink Petroleum Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.1
|210
|Total Income
|0.31
|0.1
|210
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.01
|2600
|Net Profit
|0.26
|-0.06
|533.33
|Equity Capital
|24.92
|24.92
| -
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Peer Group
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-51.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-65.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Interlink Petroleum Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|Week Low/High
|4.76
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.76
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.54
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|101.00
Quick Links for Interlink Petroleum: