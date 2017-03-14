JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Interlink Petroleum Ltd

Interlink Petroleum Ltd.

BSE: 526512 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE959G01016
BSE 13:20 | 12 Mar 5.00 -0.26
(-4.94%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.00

 LOW

5.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Interlink Petroleum Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.26
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 4.54
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.00
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 5.00
CLOSE 5.26
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 4.54
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.00
Sell Qty 100.00

About Interlink Petroleum Ltd.

Interlink Petroleum Ltd

Interlink Petroleum Limited (IPL) is a public limited company, incorporated in 1993, under the laws of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IPL has been engaged in the exploration and production of oil & gas since 1995. Following the liberalization of the hydrocarbon sector by the Government of India, IPL was among the early private sector companies that was awarded the rights to d...> More

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -30.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.31 0.1 210
Total Income 0.31 0.1 210
Total Expenses 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Operating Profit 0.27 0.01 2600
Net Profit 0.26 -0.06 533.33
Equity Capital 24.92 24.92 -
> More on Interlink Petroleum Ltd Financials Results

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Drilling 153.75 0.20 445.57
Dolphin Offshore 80.65 2.94 135.25
Duke Offshore 78.10 1.43 38.50
Interlink Petro 5.00 -4.94 12.46
Gemmia Oiltech 0.19 0.00 6.58
> More on Interlink Petroleum Ltd Peer Group

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.02
> More on Interlink Petroleum Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -51.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -65.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Interlink Petroleum Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.00
5.00
Week Low/High 4.76
5.00
Month Low/High 4.76
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.54
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
101.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Interlink Petroleum: