International Paper APPM Ltd.
|BSE: 502330
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: IPAPPM
|ISIN Code: INE435A01028
|
BSE
LIVE
13:07 | 12 Mar
|
294.30
|
4.65
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
293.00
|
HIGH
297.00
|
LOW
292.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
295.15
|
6.15
(2.13%)
|
OPEN
292.00
|
HIGH
297.70
|
LOW
291.00
|OPEN
|293.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|289.65
|VOLUME
|8879
|52-Week high
|418.00
|52-Week low
|272.00
|P/E
|15.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,170
|Buy Price
|294.40
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|295.75
|Sell Qty
|32.00
About International Paper APPM Ltd.
International Paper APPM Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Paper mills, currently a L N Bangur group company was originally set up by a private entrepreneur and changed hands twice in the pre-independence period because of losses. Later in the year 1953, the company was taken over by the Indian Government. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and G D Somani, an Industrialist, the Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills, as w...> More
International Paper APPM Ltd - Key Fundamentals
International Paper APPM Ltd - Financial Results
> More on International Paper APPM Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|328.29
|318.61
|3.04
|Other Income
|2.28
|0.48
|375
|Total Income
|330.58
|319.09
|3.6
|Total Expenses
|272.57
|262.02
|4.03
|Operating Profit
|58.01
|57.07
|1.65
|Net Profit
|20.73
|21.96
|-5.6
|Equity Capital
|39.77
|39.77
| -
International Paper APPM Ltd - Peer Group
International Paper APPM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
International Paper APPM Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|-4.16%
|0.09%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-16.70%
|-14.01%
|-1.53%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-5.94%
|-4.28%
|1.65%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-1.27%
|0.53%
|5.03%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-7.69%
|-5.73%
|16.69%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|-13.40%
|8.11%
|16.75%
|18.40%
International Paper APPM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|292.00
|
|297.00
|Week Low/High
|287.00
|
|309.00
|Month Low/High
|287.00
|
|355.00
|YEAR Low/High
|272.00
|
|418.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.44
|
|418.00
Quick Links for International Paper APPM: