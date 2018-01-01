JUST IN
International Paper APPM Ltd.

BSE: 502330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: IPAPPM ISIN Code: INE435A01028
BSE LIVE 13:07 | 12 Mar 294.30 4.65
(1.61%)
OPEN

293.00

 HIGH

297.00

 LOW

292.00
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 295.15 6.15
(2.13%)
OPEN

292.00

 HIGH

297.70

 LOW

291.00
About International Paper APPM Ltd.

International Paper APPM Ltd

Andhra Pradesh Paper mills, currently a L N Bangur group company was originally set up by a private entrepreneur and changed hands twice in the pre-independence period because of losses. Later in the year 1953, the company was taken over by the Indian Government. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and G D Somani, an Industrialist, the Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills, as w...

International Paper APPM Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,170
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 127.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

International Paper APPM Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 328.29 318.61 3.04
Other Income 2.28 0.48 375
Total Income 330.58 319.09 3.6
Total Expenses 272.57 262.02 4.03
Operating Profit 58.01 57.07 1.65
Net Profit 20.73 21.96 -5.6
Equity Capital 39.77 39.77 -
International Paper APPM Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JK Paper 139.10 2.05 2441.20
Ballarpur Inds. 12.90 -2.57 1668.55
West Coast Paper 233.40 -2.47 1541.61
Internat. Paper 294.30 1.61 1170.43
Emami Paper 190.00 0.24 1149.50
Seshasayee Paper 823.75 -0.01 1038.75
N R Agarwal Inds 404.75 3.98 688.88
International Paper APPM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 0.57
Insurance 2.69
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.39
International Paper APPM Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.27% -4.16% 0.09% -0.86%
1 Month -16.70% -14.01% -1.53% -0.83%
3 Month -5.94% -4.28% 1.65% 1.00%
6 Month -1.27% 0.53% 5.03% 4.36%
1 Year -7.69% -5.73% 16.69% 16.14%
3 Year -13.40% 8.11% 16.75% 18.40%

International Paper APPM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 292.00
297.00
Week Low/High 287.00
309.00
Month Low/High 287.00
355.00
YEAR Low/High 272.00
418.00
All TIME Low/High 21.44
418.00

Quick Links for International Paper APPM: