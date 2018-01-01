Interworld Digital Ltd.
|BSE: 532072
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE177D01020
|BSE 15:18 | 09 Mar
|0.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.15
|
HIGH
0.15
|
LOW
0.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Interworld Digital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.15
|VOLUME
|6405
|52-Week high
|0.16
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.15
|Sell Qty
|1693113.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Interworld Digital Ltd.
Incorporated in 1995,Interworld Digital Limited is engaged in film production, information technology services, domain sales and short message services (SMS). The Company's services consists of out of home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) communication, digital and social media, 360 mobile influence, services with innovation and mobile communication, which consists of mobile marketing, third gene...> More
Interworld Digital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
-
Submission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/09/2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
Interworld Digital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|-0.22
|27.27
|Equity Capital
|47.84
|47.84
|-
Interworld Digital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nihar Info Glob.
|12.86
|4.98
|7.91
|TeleCanor Global
|6.48
|0.00
|7.38
|Amber Fabrics
|13.82
|-4.95
|7.24
|Interworld Digi.
|0.15
|0.00
|7.18
|Sofcom Systems
|17.00
|-0.87
|7.07
|Jointeca Edu.
|7.00
|0.00
|7.01
|Triton Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|6.80
Interworld Digital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Interworld Digital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Interworld Digital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.15
|Week Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|7.00
