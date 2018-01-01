JUST IN
Interworld Digital Ltd.

BSE: 532072 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE177D01020
BSE 15:18 | 09 Mar 0.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.15

 HIGH

0.15

 LOW

0.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Interworld Digital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Interworld Digital Ltd.

Interworld Digital Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Interworld Digital Limited is engaged in film production, information technology services, domain sales and short message services (SMS). The Company's services consists of out of home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) communication, digital and social media, 360 mobile influence, services with innovation and mobile communication, which consists of mobile marketing, third gene...> More

Interworld Digital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Interworld Digital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.16 -0.22 27.27
Equity Capital 47.84 47.84 -
Interworld Digital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nihar Info Glob. 12.86 4.98 7.91
TeleCanor Global 6.48 0.00 7.38
Amber Fabrics 13.82 -4.95 7.24
Interworld Digi. 0.15 0.00 7.18
Sofcom Systems 17.00 -0.87 7.07
Jointeca Edu. 7.00 0.00 7.01
Triton Corp. 0.34 3.03 6.80
Interworld Digital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 59.78
Interworld Digital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Interworld Digital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.15
0.15
Week Low/High 0.15
0.00
Month Low/High 0.15
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.15
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
7.00

