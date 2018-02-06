JUST IN
International Combustion (India) Ltd.

BSE: 505737 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE403C01014
BSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar 441.00 1.35
(0.31%)
OPEN

440.00

 HIGH

446.00

 LOW

440.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan International Combustion (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About International Combustion (India) Ltd.

International Combustion (India) Ltd

International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12%...> More

International Combustion (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   105
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 379.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

International Combustion (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.34 25.35 15.74
Other Income 0.71 5.51 -87.11
Total Income 30.05 30.85 -2.59
Total Expenses 27.38 25.88 5.8
Operating Profit 2.67 4.98 -46.39
Net Profit 0.5 1.97 -74.62
Equity Capital 2.39 2.39 -
> More on International Combustion (India) Ltd Financials Results

International Combustion (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1273.90 13.23 118.47
Intl. Combustion 441.00 0.31 105.40
Swiss Glascoat 162.00 -3.49 105.30
GEE 43.75 0.34 103.47
Kilburn Engg. 77.25 1.18 102.43
> More on International Combustion (India) Ltd Peer Group

International Combustion (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.79
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.04
> More on International Combustion (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

International Combustion (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.69% NA 0.04% -0.87%
1 Month -16.20% NA -1.57% -0.84%
3 Month -2.18% NA 1.60% 0.99%
6 Month -32.74% NA 4.98% 4.35%
1 Year -25.23% NA 16.63% 16.13%
3 Year 99.91% NA 16.70% 18.39%

International Combustion (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 440.00
446.00
Week Low/High 410.20
483.00
Month Low/High 410.20
543.00
YEAR Low/High 410.20
1140.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
1140.00

