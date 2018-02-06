International Combustion (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 505737
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE403C01014
|BSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|441.00
|
1.35
(0.31%)
|
OPEN
440.00
|
HIGH
446.00
|
LOW
440.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|International Combustion (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|440.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|439.65
|VOLUME
|596
|52-Week high
|1139.80
|52-Week low
|410.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|441.00
|Buy Qty
|111.00
|Sell Price
|442.00
|Sell Qty
|116.00
About International Combustion (India) Ltd.
International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12%...> More
International Combustion (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|105
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|379.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday 6Th February 2018 For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Result
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half-Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half-Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half-Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Board Meeting Scheduled On 28Th November 2017 For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Stan
International Combustion (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.34
|25.35
|15.74
|Other Income
|0.71
|5.51
|-87.11
|Total Income
|30.05
|30.85
|-2.59
|Total Expenses
|27.38
|25.88
|5.8
|Operating Profit
|2.67
|4.98
|-46.39
|Net Profit
|0.5
|1.97
|-74.62
|Equity Capital
|2.39
|2.39
|-
International Combustion (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manugraph India
|45.50
|0.00
|138.32
|Taneja Aerospace
|52.00
|1.17
|129.69
|Josts Engg. Co.
|1273.90
|13.23
|118.47
|Intl. Combustion
|441.00
|0.31
|105.40
|Swiss Glascoat
|162.00
|-3.49
|105.30
|GEE
|43.75
|0.34
|103.47
|Kilburn Engg.
|77.25
|1.18
|102.43
International Combustion (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
International Combustion (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-16.20%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-2.18%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-32.74%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-25.23%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|99.91%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.39%
International Combustion (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|440.00
|
|446.00
|Week Low/High
|410.20
|
|483.00
|Month Low/High
|410.20
|
|543.00
|YEAR Low/High
|410.20
|
|1140.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|1140.00
