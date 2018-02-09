JUST IN
International Conveyors Ltd.

BSE: 509709 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE575C01027
About International Conveyors Ltd.

International Conveyors Ltd

International Conveyors Limited (ICL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conveyor belt solutions for the mining sector and across all the industries. It manufactures solid-woven, fabric-reinforced, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-impregnated and PVC-coated fire retardant anti-static conveyor belting. It has three segments: conveyor belting,

International Conveyors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   143
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

International Conveyors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.31 15.26 26.54
Other Income 1.49 1.29 15.5
Total Income 20.8 16.55 25.68
Total Expenses 17.4 13.1 32.82
Operating Profit 3.4 3.45 -1.45
Net Profit 1.55 1.7 -8.82
Equity Capital 6.75 6.75 -
International Conveyors Ltd Financials Results

International Conveyors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mazda 366.70 0.85 156.21
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.96 -4.98 144.96
Roto Pumps 93.30 -0.69 144.15
Intl. Conveyors 21.20 -4.93 143.10
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1271.00 12.97 118.20
International Conveyors Ltd Peer Group

International Conveyors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 38.82
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.57
International Conveyors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

International Conveyors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.30% NA 0.31% -0.68%
1 Month -24.56% NA -1.31% -0.65%
3 Month -20.00% NA 1.88% 1.18%
6 Month -11.85% NA 5.27% 4.55%
1 Year 8.72% NA 16.95% 16.35%
3 Year -24.29% NA 17.01% 18.61%

International Conveyors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.20
21.60
Week Low/High 21.20
26.00
Month Low/High 21.20
28.00
YEAR Low/High 16.70
40.00
All TIME Low/High 0.63
46.00

