International Conveyors Ltd

International Conveyors Limited (ICL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conveyor belt solutions for the mining sector and across all the industries. It manufactures solid-woven, fabric-reinforced, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-impregnated and PVC-coated fire retardant anti-static conveyor belting. It has three segments: conveyor belting, ...> More