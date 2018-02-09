You are here » Home
International Conveyors Ltd.
|BSE: 509709
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE575C01027
|
BSE
LIVE
11:18 | 12 Mar
|
21.20
|
-1.10
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
21.60
|
HIGH
21.60
|
LOW
21.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
International Conveyors Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.30
|VOLUME
|205500
|52-Week high
|40.00
|52-Week low
|16.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|21.20
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|22.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|21.60
|CLOSE
|22.30
|VOLUME
|205500
|52-Week high
|40.00
|52-Week low
|16.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|21.20
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|22.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About International Conveyors Ltd.
International Conveyors Ltd
International Conveyors Limited (ICL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conveyor belt solutions for the mining sector and across all the industries. It manufactures solid-woven, fabric-reinforced, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-impregnated and PVC-coated fire retardant anti-static conveyor belting.
It has three segments: conveyor belting, ...> More
International Conveyors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
International Conveyors Ltd - Financial Results
> More on International Conveyors Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.31
|15.26
|26.54
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.29
|15.5
|Total Income
|20.8
|16.55
|25.68
|Total Expenses
|17.4
|13.1
|32.82
|Operating Profit
|3.4
|3.45
|-1.45
|Net Profit
|1.55
|1.7
|-8.82
|Equity Capital
|6.75
|6.75
| -
International Conveyors Ltd - Peer Group
International Conveyors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
International Conveyors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.30%
|NA
|0.31%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-24.56%
|NA
|-1.31%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|1.88%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-11.85%
|NA
|5.27%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|8.72%
|NA
|16.95%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|-24.29%
|NA
|17.01%
|18.61%
International Conveyors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.20
|
|21.60
|Week Low/High
|21.20
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|21.20
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.70
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|46.00
Quick Links for International Conveyors: